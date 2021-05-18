Makeup artist Shashi Satam passes away

Senior makeup artist Shashi Satam, fondly called Shashi dada, passed away in Mumbai on Monday. Actor Jackie Shroff and his wife, film producer Ayesha Shroff shared the news on their social media platforms on Tuesday morning.

Talking to indianexpress.com, Ayesha said, “He had been frail since before lockdown last year. But last Wednesday, he slipped in his bathroom and got a stroke. He passed away yesterday.”

Shashi Dada 🙏Will always be in deepest corner of my Heart❤️ My make up person for 37 years passed away. pic.twitter.com/Oo7VED7eWr — Jackie Shroff (@bindasbhidu) May 18, 2021

RIP Shashi dada. From Hero till now. We will miss you 🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️ @bindasbhidu pic.twitter.com/TagaczdeXL — Ayesha Shroff (@AyeshaShroff) May 18, 2021

Shashi Satam worked on films like Hulchul (2004), 1942: A Love Story (1994) and Karz (1980) among others. He did the makeup for Rishi Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in almost all their films through 1990’s and 2000’s.