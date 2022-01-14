Makar Sankranti 2022: Akshay Kumar enjoys kite flying, Rajinikanth and Jr NTR share best wishes

Makar Sankranti is being celebrated in India on January 14 and 15. The harvest festival is celebrated across India that marks the end of winter and the beginning of longer days as the sun moves northward. It is celebrated as Pongal, Uttaryan, Maghi, Lohri and Khichdi.

Many celebs took to social media to share their best wishes on the festival. Superstar Rajinikanth wished all on New Year while Akshay Kumar shared a photo where he was flying a kite.

Rajinikanth took to Twitter to post in Tamil, “அனைவருக்கும் என்னுடைய இனிய புத்தாண்டு நல்வாழ்த்துகள் (Happy New Year to everyone.)

Sharing a picture of himself as he enjoys kite flying, Akshay Kumar posted, ““मीठे गुड़ में मिल गए तिल… उड़ी पतंग और खिल गए दिल” May #MakarSankranti bring new hope and joy in your lives. Bas vishwas ki dor pakad ke rakhna.”

Hema Malini shared a photo as she cooked pongal. “Celebrated Pongal with the family today. Here I am making the pongal at home,” she captioned her photos from the kitchen.

Sharing a video of herself cooking in the kitchen, Esha Deol posted, “As the country celebrates the harvest festivals of Sakranti, Pongal, Bihu and Uttarayan . I always make pongal at home for my family ( a tradition I learnt from my grandmother) sweet pongal is a favourite with my kids & we all love screaming together “ polgalo pongal “ as it’s being cooked . Sending warm wishes to you and your loved ones. ♥️🧿 stay blessed.#pongal #pongalopongal #happypongal #happymakarsankranti #happybihu #happyuttarayan.”

Jr NTR shasred via Twitter, “మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు భోగి, సంక్రాంతి, కనుమ శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing you all a very Happy Sankranthi.

A recent post on film RRR’s official Twitter handle read, “Wishing everyone a very #HappyPongal, #Bhogi, #Lohri, #MakarSankranti See you soon in cinemas.”

Preity Zinta Twitter recently, “May everyone be blessed with happiness & lots of prosperity this harvest season. Wishing everyone a very Happy #MakarSankranti #Uttarayan #Lohri #Pongal #Bihu.”

