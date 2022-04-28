Maja Maa first look: Madhuri Dixit plays a ‘warm, loving mother’ in this Anand Tiwari dramedy

After tasting success with her digital debut The Fame Game on Netflix, Madhuri Dixit Nene is all set to star in an Amazon original movie titled Maja Maa.

The project was announced on Thursday, along with a poster. The poster features a happy, albeit confused family. The caption of the poster read, “#MajaMaaOnPrime: M se Maa, M se Madhuri. A warm, funny story about a loving mother who becomes a hurdle to her son’s marriage plans.”

During the Prime Video Presents India event, Madhuri Dixit spoke about her experience of filming Maja Maa. She said, “Every project that I do, I learn something from it. It was fantastic to work on Maja Maa. It was such a fun and talented cast. Each one brought their own charm, their own talent and enthusiasm. Every day was a fantastic experience for me.”

Gajraj Rao, who presumably plays Madhuri’s husband in the movie, said, “I am so thankful that small town stories are being told. I have watched Madhuri’s films even when I was in Delhi, and would wonder about the magic she does on screen. The best part is she doesn’t walk with the burden of being Madhuri. I really enjoyed the experience.”

Directed by Anand Tiwari, Maja Maa also stars Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh and Ritwik Bhowmik in pivotal roles.