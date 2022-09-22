scorecardresearch
Maja Ma trailer: Madhuri Dixit is at odds with herself in this colourful family entertainer

Maja Ma trailer: The Madhuri Dixit-starrer tells the story about a simple middle-class family whose lives start spiralling after the truth about its matriarch comes out.

Madhuri DixitMadhuri Dixit in Maja Ma (Photo: PR Handout)

The trailer of Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao and Ritwik Bhowmik has just released. The film will stream on Amazon Prime from October 6 and also stars Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Simone Singh, Sheeba Chaddha, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat, in pivotal roles.

The family entertainer focusses on the life of Madhuri’s cheerful and benign Pallavi, who is the backbone of her simple middle-class family. Her son, played by Ritwik, dotes on her as he emphatically mentions at the beginning of the trailer. However events start to spiral out of control that put her son’s engagement in jeopardy, and the future in-laws threaten to return to the US. The film promises love, heartbreak, joy and a lot of dancing and promises an empowering role for Madhuri, who at the end says she isn’t just someone’s wife or mother but has her own identity.

In a statement, Madhuri said, “With Maja Ma, what I am most excited about is my character. It is a role with complex nuances that I have never played before. Pallavi Patel carries enormous responsibility around – as a mother, as a wife and as a contributing member of society with such ease and grace, that it becomes easy to overlook her strength, conviction, and resilience. She goes through a multitude of emotions that could have strong repercussions on her life and the lives of people she loves.”

She further added, “I am so excited to share this film with my fans and audiences. Working with the cast and crew of the film has been a lovely experience.” Madhuri had earlier made her OTT debut with the series, The Fame Game, which starred Sanjay Kapoor.

Gajraj Rao mentioned that his character traverses through difficult and unexpected situations. He also said that it was a ‘great experience’ to work with Madhuri and the rest of the team.

Maja Ma has been directed by Anand Tiwari.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 02:09:20 pm
