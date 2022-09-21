Maja Ma teaser: Madhuri Dixit teases Ritwik Bhowmick about rejecting his girlfriend. Watch video

Madhuri Dixit headlined film Maja Ma‘s trailer is set to drop on Thursday. Ahead of the event planned in Mumbai, Amazon Prime Video released a new teaser, giving a glimpse of the movie. The teaser opens with Madhuri performing Garba, while others prepare for the meeting between the two families of the young leads, played by Ritwik Bhowmik and Barkha Singh.

Madhuri, who plays Ritwik’s mother, is seen asking him if his lady love’s family is ready to accept them. As he answers in the affirmative, Madhuri teases him saying what if she rejects his lady love. The video hints at the two lovers coming from different backgrounds, which presumably will become the reason for drama in the film.

Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is touted to be a family entertainer set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colorful Indian wedding. The official synopsis of the film reads, “Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns, features Madhuri Dixit in the lead, in a never-seen-before role.”

The star cast also includes Gajraj Rao, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. It is the first original film from the streaming platform.

Talking about Maja Ma, director Anand Tiwari said, “I truly believe that the audience today is looking for content that is fresh, varied and modernistic in its approach, yet keeps the humble storytelling at heart. Audiences are open to new genres and new experiences and Maja Ma does all that and more. Pulling at the viewers’ heartstrings while also making them laugh at the same time this beautiful story features a highly versatile cast who breathe life into their characters flawlessly and beautifully.”

Maja Ma will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 6.