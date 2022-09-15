Maja Ma song Boom Padi: Madhuri Dixit is enthralling in festive garba anthem

The first song from Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming film Maja Ma, starring Madhuri Dixit, is out. Titled “Boom Padi”, the festive garba track is crooned by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir, composed by Souumil Shringarpure and Siddharth Mahadevan, written by Priya Saraiya and choreographed by Kruti Mahesh.

Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, Maja Ma is described as ‘a family entertainer, set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colorful Indian wedding’. It’s also the first Indian original produced by the streamer; Amazon Prime Video has previously only acquired Indian titles.

“I am so happy and excited to be have sung this brilliant song,” said Shreya Ghoshal in a statement. “I was fortunate enough to have sung the first-ever song of my career for a Madhuri Dixit starrer – Devdas – and of course have sung many other songs for her after that. ‘Boom Padi’ is even more special for me as it is Madhuri ji’s first-ever garba dance number. I am sure the audiences will love the song and it will be a festive season favourite all over.”

The video features Madhuri Dixit and her co-stars in a festive setting, as the iconic actor enthralls the gathered crowd with her graceful moves and evocative expressions. She is soon joined on the dance floor by others, as the song crescendos. Madhuri made her streaming debut with the Netflix thriller series The Fame Game, which was released earlier this year.

“It is such a wonderful coincidence that I started my Bollywood singing career with a garba song and today it is yet another garba song that I have sung. Singing with Shreya Ghoshal was a pleasure as she is such a talented artiste and sharing space with her was amazing. The vibrancy of the beats and the energy with which the song has been picturized are sure to hook the viewers in. I am looking forward to seeing the audiences dancing away on this song, this festive season,” said singer Osman Mir.

Maja Ma also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. The film will be released on Amazon Prime Video on October 6.