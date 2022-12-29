scorecardresearch
Maine Pyar Kiya completes 33 years of release; Bhagyashree shares video of children singing ‘Dil Deewana’

Bhagyashree made her acting debut with 1989 superhit film Maine Pyar Kiya co-starring Salman Khan.

BhagyashreeBhagyashree met school children who sang the song Dil Deewana from her film Maine Pyar Kiya.

Actor Bhagyashree made her big Bollywood debut with the 1989 film Maine Pyar Kiya which became a superhit. As the movie completed 33 years of its release on Thursday, Bhagyashree shared a video of school children singing the film’s popular song “Dil Deewana”.

Bhagyashree captioned the video, “So thankful for this pure love …even after 33 years of #MainePyaarKiya. I am blessed to be in your hearts, encased with the warmth if your love. Grateful. This wouldn’t have been possible without @beingsalmankhan @rajshrifilms and Soorajji and the entire team of the film….. sabki mehnaat ka yeh phal tha.”

In Maine Pyar Kiya, Bhagyashree played the female lead Suman opposite Salman Khan’s character Prem. The movie was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and produced under the banner of Rajshri Films.

Bhagyashree made a comeback to acting in 2019 with the Kannada movie Seetharama Kalyana. She was last seen in the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde movie Radhe Shyam, which tanked at the box office. The actor was also seen as one of the judges on DID Super Moms earlier this year.

Recently, Bhagyashree’s daughter Avantika had said in an interview that being a star kid didn’t help her in any way.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said, “It was very early that I understood the kinds of struggle one has to go through. My mother had groomed us well and personally, I had seen my brother struggle and work really hard which added to my experience. Yes, there are some advantages but Bhagyashree ki beti hone se kaam nahi milta (You won’t get work because you are Bhagyashree’s daughter). Only the ability to perform, fitting in character and marketing value is what will fetch you work.”

Avantika Dassani has Telugu film Nenu Student Sir with Bellamkonda Ganesh Babu in her kitty.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 21:26 IST
