Main Vaapas Aaunga worldwide box office collection day 17: Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh’s film beats Jab We Met, crosses Rs 70 cr

Main Vaapas Aaunga worldwide box office collection day 17: Imtiaz Ali’s new cross-border romance Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, continues to hold its own at the box office, both in India and worldwide, even during its third weekend, and despite competition from newer and bigger releases like Cocktail 2 and Welcome to the Jungle.

On its third Sunday (day 17), Main Vaapas Aaunga added another Rs 4.50 crore to its domestic box office earnings. This was a slight improvement from its third Saturday (day 16) collection of Rs 4.25 crore, after a significant spike from its third Friday (day 15) earnings of Rs 2.75 crore. Thus, over its third weekend, the film collected Rs 11.50 crore in India.

This is much less than one-fifth of the opening weekend earnings of the new release — Ahmed Khan’s adventure comedy Welcome to the Jungle — which amassed Rs 63.75 crore over its first weekend in India, as per Sacnilk. However, that film boats of a massive ensemble cast — including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and Arshad Warsi and 29 others. It’s also a franchise film, the third instalment of the popular Welcome franchise.

Main Vaapas Aaunga, in its third weekend at the domestic box office, has earned only Rs 1.15 crore less than that of last week’s holdover release — Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy Cocktail 2 — which earned Rs 12.65 crore over its second weekend. Imtiaz’s film, has in fact, surpassed Cocktail 2 in the Sunday earnings, collecting Rs 4.50 crore, as compared to the latter’s Rs 4.40 crore on its second Sunday. This development comes despite Cocktail 2 boasting of the star-studded cast of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection trajectory

Thus, Main Vaapas Aaunga seems to growing slowly and surely at the box office despite new challenges. After opening slow at Rs 5.50 crore during its opening weekend at the domestic box office, the film gradually picked up owing to word-of-mouth by the next weekend. Having collected Rs 12.15 crore over its opening week, the film registered a massive 128% jump over its second weekend.

It earned Rs 12 crore over its second weekend, almost as much as it did in its opening week. After collecting Rs 10.55 crore over the weekdays in its second week, Main Vaapas Aaunga’s second week adds up to Rs 22.55 crore. Its total box office collection after 17 days currently stands at Rs 55.23 crore gross and Rs 46.30 crore net. Add to that, the overseas earnings of Rs 15.65 crore, and the total worldwide box office collection now stands at Rs 70.88 crore, thus crossing another milestone of Rs 70 crore globally.

Main Vaapas Aaunga beats Jab We Met

In the process, Main Vaapas Aaunga’s domestic box office collection has edged past that of previous Imtiaz Ali hits, like his 2014 coming-of-age road movie Highway. The Alia Bhatt-starrer earned Rs 28.43 crore in India. It has also surpassed the domestic box office earnings of arguably Imtiaz’s most popular film yet — the 2007 rom-com Jab We Met.

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The Shahid and Kareena Kapoor-starrer collected Rs 31.06 crore in India. It’s also surpassed the domestic box office earnings of Imtiaz’s last theatrical release — the 2020 romantic drama Love Aaj Kal. The Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan-starrer earned Rs 33.40 crore in India. The next target of Main Vaapas Aaunga in Imtiaz Ali’s filmography is his 2017 rom-com Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma-starrer collected Rs 62 crore in India. That seems like a long shot for Main Vaapas Aaunga, which despite growing from strength to strength, has entered its third week now. It’s still almost Rs 16 crore short of surpassing the next target. But it’s managed to enter the list of top 5 Imtiaz Ali’s highest domestic grossers after Rockstar (Rs 68.62 crore), Tamasha (Rs 68.56 crore), 2009’s Love Aaj Kal (Rs 66.56 crore), and Jab Harry Met Sejal.

Main Vaapas Aaunga has also earned higher than several highly-anticipated Hindi releases of this year, including Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past (Rs 17.70 crore), Governor (Rs 5.70 crore), Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata (Rs 6.69 crore), Bandar (Rs 4.22 crore), the Hindi dubbed version of Peddi (Rs 17.83 crore), Chand Mera Dil (Rs 27.78 crore), Daadi Ki Shaadi (Rs 6.06 crore), the Hindi dubbed versions of Raja Shivaji (Rs 19.68 crore), Ek Din (Rs 3.79 crore) and Dacoit (Rs 6.60 crore), The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond (Rs 40.60 crore), Do Deewane Seher Mein (Rs 6.60 crore), Assi (Rs 10.14 crore), Tu Yaa Main (Rs 6.57 crore), the Hindi dubbed version of The Raja Saab (Rs 17.37 crore), and Ikkis (Rs 28.38 crore).

Also Read: Sharvari, Vedang Raina hug at Main Vaapas Aaunga screening; film earns Rs 64 cr

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The next targets of Main Vaapas Aaunga at the domestic box office are Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan-starrer rom-com Pati Patni Aur Woh Do (Rs 48.16 crore), Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur-starrer rom-com Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai (Rs 50.39 crore), and Rani Mukerji-starrer cop drama Mardaani 3 (Rs 53.06 crore). It has the next four days to optimize its collections before the next big release — Shiv Rawail’s spy thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari — hits the theatres this Friday on July 3.