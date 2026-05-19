Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah bring back Partition-era love story

The trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga has finally been released by the makers. The emotional, old-school romance saga features Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari in t lead roles. The film is a blend of heartbreak, painful separation, and a Partition-era love story. The trailer was revealed by the makers on Monday, creating curiosity among fans, for another collaboration between Imtiaz and Diljit, along with AR Rahman’s music.

The trailer video showcases a love story that moves between the past and present, surrounding the themes of separation and emotional detachment. It features Imtiaz Ali’s signature storytelling style, along with AR Rahman’s musical magic. Main Vaapas Aaunga is set against the backdrop of the Partition, featuring Naseeruddin Shah’s character, severely ill, narrating his emotional scars to Diljit Dosanjh’s character.

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The past role is played by Vedang Raina and his unfinished love saga with Sharvari’s character. The story goes to and fro between past heartbreak and present, including the Partition era. The trailer’s mood was heavy, showing glimpses of emotional moments and heartbreaking conversations.

While talking about the trailer of the film, filmmaker Imtiaz emphasised how personal the story feels to him. “What have we left behind? What is the love that we carried in our hearts when we crossed the river of time? Main Vaapas Aaunga is a personal story of love and longing which remained in someone’s heart for 78 years after the Partition of the country. It is also an echo of hundreds of stories that I heard from the veteran generation that has seen partition with their own eyes,” he said.

He further added, “The film looks back from a contemporary point of view at the heart beats of a dynamic generation. I feel privileged and grateful to get the chance to work on this story and make this film. I along with Birla Studios, Applause Entertainment and Window Seat Films present the trailer of Main Vaapas Aaunga with love. See you in theatres on the 12th of June.”

One of the most exciting parts about Main Vaapas Aaunga is the reunion of the legendary trio — A. R. Rahman, Irshad Kamil and Imtiaz Ali. They have delivered Bollywood’s most iconic music in films like Rockstar, Tamasha and Highway.

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Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment along with Mohit Choudhary and Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the movie is set to hit the theatres worldwide on June 12, 2026. The film’s music has been released under Tips Music.