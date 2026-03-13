Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser: Imtiaz Ali teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for haunting Partition era romance. Watch
Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser: Imtiaz Ali seems to be crafting an epic period romance with a stellar ensemble cast, led by Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Rana.
Imtiaz Ali is once again returning with what promises to be a heart-wrenching romance, with his new film titled Main Vaapas Aaunga. The first teaser was unveiled on Friday afternoon. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, led by Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Rana. Not only this, the film also marks Ali’s return to working with his frequent collaborators behind the scenes, with Aarti Bajaj handling editing, Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics, and A.R. Rahman composing the music.
The teaser, which runs for over a minute, opens with a voiceover by Diljit Dosanjh, who declares, “Kahaani hai romantic” (It’s a romantic story), as we are shown visuals of an ailing, bedridden Naseeruddin Shah, taking his last breaths. Diljit seems to be referring to Naseer’s character’s youthful love story. Through sepia-toned visuals, we are transported back in time, mostly to colonial Punjab, where Sharvari is seen romancing a turban-clad Vedang Rana (possibly playing the younger version of Naseer) amidst fields and college lanes. These visuals are accompanied by a soulful track voiced by Diljit.
The teaser takes a dramatic turn, suggesting that the young couple may have been separated by the violent tragedy of partition. In a tense moment on a train, Vedang shouts, “Main Vaapas Aaunga” (I will return). The teaser concludes with Diljit saying, “Zinda bache toh like, share and subscribe. Hashtag partition” (If we live longer, then like, share, and subscribe. #Partition). The vintage aesthetic and nostalgic romance may remind viewers of Ali’s earlier films like Love Aaj Kal, which similarly explored love set against a period backdrop.
Watch the teaser here:
Main Vaapas Aaunga is set to hit theaters on June 12. The film is co-written by Imtiaz Ali and Nayanika Mahtani and backed by Applause Entertainment, Window Seat Films, and Ali’s frequent collaborator Mohit Choudhary. Interestingly, this marks Ali’s comeback to the big screen after a gap of six years, his last theatrical outing being Love Aaj Kal (2020).
