Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser: Imtiaz Ali teams up with Diljit Dosanjh for haunting Partition era romance. Watch

Imtiaz Ali is once again returning with what promises to be a heart-wrenching romance, with his new film titled Main Vaapas Aaunga. The first teaser was unveiled on Friday afternoon. The film boasts a strong ensemble cast, led by Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Rana. Not only this, the film also marks Ali’s return to working with his frequent collaborators behind the scenes, with Aarti Bajaj handling editing, Irshad Kamil penning the lyrics, and A.R. Rahman composing the music.

The teaser, which runs for over a minute, opens with a voiceover by Diljit Dosanjh, who declares, “Kahaani hai romantic” (It’s a romantic story), as we are shown visuals of an ailing, bedridden Naseeruddin Shah, taking his last breaths. Diljit seems to be referring to Naseer’s character’s youthful love story. Through sepia-toned visuals, we are transported back in time, mostly to colonial Punjab, where Sharvari is seen romancing a turban-clad Vedang Rana (possibly playing the younger version of Naseer) amidst fields and college lanes. These visuals are accompanied by a soulful track voiced by Diljit.