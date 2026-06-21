Main Vaapas Aaunga registers massive 128.9% jump, earns over Rs 32 crore worldwide

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 9: Imtiaz Ali’s Partition-era romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed a significant boost at the box office on its ninth day in theatres. The film, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, collected Rs 4.35 crore net in India on its second Saturday, marking an impressive 128.9% jump from its Day 8 collection of Rs 1.90 crore.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4.35 crore net across 1,372 shows on Day 9, taking its total India net collection to Rs 18.50 crore. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 22.10 crore.

The film has also maintained a steady performance overseas. On Day 9, it added Rs 1.25 crore from international markets, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 10.75 crore. As a result, Main Vaapas Aaunga has now amassed a worldwide gross collection of Rs 32.85 crore.