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Main Vaapas Aaunga registers massive 128.9% jump, earns over Rs 32 crore worldwide
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 9: The Imtiaz Ali film, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, collected Rs 4.35 crore in India on its second Saturday.
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 9: Imtiaz Ali’s Partition-era romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga witnessed a significant boost at the box office on its ninth day in theatres. The film, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina and Sharvari, collected Rs 4.35 crore net in India on its second Saturday, marking an impressive 128.9% jump from its Day 8 collection of Rs 1.90 crore.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 4.35 crore net across 1,372 shows on Day 9, taking its total India net collection to Rs 18.50 crore. The film’s India gross collection currently stands at Rs 22.10 crore.
The film has also maintained a steady performance overseas. On Day 9, it added Rs 1.25 crore from international markets, pushing its total overseas gross to Rs 10.75 crore. As a result, Main Vaapas Aaunga has now amassed a worldwide gross collection of Rs 32.85 crore.
Occupancy figures reflected the film’s strong momentum on Saturday. It recorded an overall occupancy of 61.22%, with evening shows performing particularly well at 74.46%.
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Despite facing competition from new releases, Main Vaapas Aaunga has benefited from positive word-of-mouth. With the second weekend off to a promising start, the film is expected to continue its healthy run at the box office in the coming days.
Imtiaz Ali Reacts on Main Vaapas Aaunga’s box office performance
As Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to gain momentum at the box office, director Imtiaz Ali has thanked audiences for their overwhelming support. He told ANI, “Pehle jis din Friday ko film release hui thi, aur aaj ek hafte baad phir Friday hai, toh collection pehle Friday se shayad double hai. Yeh sab janta ki wajah se hi hua hai, word of mouth ki wajah se hi hua hai. Overwhelming feeling hai… bahut khushi ho rahi hai aur main janta ka bahut aabhar vyakt karta hoon (On the day the film was released last Friday, and now a week later on Friday again, the collections are almost double compared to the opening Friday. This has happened entirely because of the audience and the positive word-of-mouth. It’s an overwhelming feeling. I’m extremely happy, a little surprised as well, and I sincerely express my gratitude to the audience).”
Main Vaapas Aaunga hit theatres on June 12.
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