Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 3: Mimoh-starrer beats Imtiaz Ali-Diljit Dosanjh film

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 3: Imtiaz Ali’s period romance Main Vaapas Aaunga, headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, has registered a decent opening weekend at the domestic box office, despite a slow start this past Friday. Also starring Vedang Raina, Sharvari, and Naseeruddin Shah, the film opened amidst a slew of releases, most of which hover around the same mark.

On Sunday (day 3), Main Vaapas Aaunga scored its highest single-day earnings so far, at Rs 2.50 crore from 2155 shows, a massive 74% hike from its Saturday (day 2) collection of Rs 1.85 crore from 2152 shows. That was also a decent 62% jump from its opening day earnings of Rs 1.15 crore on Friday. As per Sacnilk, the box office collection of Main Vaapas Aaunga in India after the opening weekend stands at Rs 6.60 crore gross and Rs 5.50 net.

In the process, Main Vaapis Aaunga has beaten the opening weekend of this year’s fellow romantic drama, Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ek Din (Rs 2.50 crore), Harshvardhan Rane and Medha Shankr-starrer Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 (Rs 1 crore), Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur-starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein (Rs 3.65 crore), and Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer Tu Yaa Main (Rs 2.55 crore).

However, it’s not even a patch on the opening weekend of this year’s biggest hits, including Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge (Rs 503 crore), Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy Bhooth Bangla (Rs 54.50 crore), and Anurag Singh and Sunny Deol’s period war drama Border 2 (Rs 129.89 crore).

When it comes to this past weekend’s Hindi releases, Main Vaapas Aaunga has outperformed the opening weekend domestic box office earnings of Kangana Ranaut’s period crime thriller Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, which registered a net collection of Rs 4.25 crore. Main Vaapas Aaunga has also trumped the box office of Vipul Shah-produced period financial thriller Governor, starring Manoj Bajpayee, which garnered Rs 3.45 crore during its opening weekend in India.

However, it’s way behind the opening weekend collection of Vikram Bhatt’s horror film Haunted 3D – Echoes of the Past, starring Mimoh Chakraborty, which emerged as the highest earning Hindi film this past weekend, earning Rs 9.35 crore.

Main Vaapas Aaunga one of Imtiaz Ali’s lowest openings

Since Imtiaz’s last directorial Amar Singh Chamkila, also starring Diljit, released directly on Netflix India in 2023, his last theatrical release was the romantic drama Love Aaj Kal (2020), starring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan. That film surpassed the opening weekend of Main Vaapas Aauga within a single day, when it earned Rs 12 crore on its opening day despite being one of his most least appreciated films.

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Another less appreciated film of Imtiaz, Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017), starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma, also earned three times the opening weekend box office collection of Main Vaapas Aaunga, minting over Rs 15 crore on its opening day. However, post pandemic, the numbers game has changed drastically as smaller films struggle to perform as well at the box office as they did before 2020.

Diljit also starred in Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2 earlier this year, which amassed Rs 30 crore at the domestic box office within its opening day itself. However, that movie also had two bigger A-list stars in Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan, along with it being a long-awaited sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 cult hit Border.

When compared to Diljit’s last solo release, Abhishek Sharma’s 2020 satire comedy Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari, it petered out within its opening weekend, earning just Rs 1.80 crore at the domestic box office. However, it must be noted that the film, also starring Fatima Sana Shaikh, released in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent theatre shutdown.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga spans across two generations, much like Imtiaz’s 2009 hit romantic comedy Love Aaj Kal, and tells the story of how a generation’s trauma caused by the Partition informs the subsequent generations’ idea of love. Co-produced by Applause Entertainment and Imtiaz’s Window Seat Films, it also stars Rajat Kapoor, Anjana Sukhani, Manish Chaudhary, Danish Pandor, Sanjay Suri, and Dolly Ahluwalia among others.