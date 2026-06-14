Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: Imtiaz Ali’s film sees 60.9% growth

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: After opening with Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, Imtiaz Ali’s film Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in lead roles, registered a healthy 60.9% increase in earnings on Saturday.

On Day 2, the movie collected Rs 1.85 crore, pushing its total India net collection to Rs 3 crore, as shared by trade tracker Sacnilk. The film, which was screened across 2,152 shows on Saturday, appears to have benefited from the positive word-of-mouth it has generated since its release on June 12.

On Day 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga recorded an overall 24.04% occupancy across India. The film started the day with a modest 6.69% occupancy in the morning shows but witnessed a significant rise as the day progressed. Afternoon shows registered 24.15% occupancy, while evening shows maintained a strong 21.62% occupancy. The highest turnout came during the night shows, which recorded an impressive 31.00% occupancy.