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Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: Imtiaz Ali’s film sees 60.9% growth
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: On Day 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, collected Rs 1.85 crore, pushing its total India net collection to Rs 3 crore.
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 2: After opening with Rs 1.15 crore on Friday, Imtiaz Ali’s film Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in lead roles, registered a healthy 60.9% increase in earnings on Saturday.
On Day 2, the movie collected Rs 1.85 crore, pushing its total India net collection to Rs 3 crore, as shared by trade tracker Sacnilk. The film, which was screened across 2,152 shows on Saturday, appears to have benefited from the positive word-of-mouth it has generated since its release on June 12.
On Day 2, Main Vaapas Aaunga recorded an overall 24.04% occupancy across India. The film started the day with a modest 6.69% occupancy in the morning shows but witnessed a significant rise as the day progressed. Afternoon shows registered 24.15% occupancy, while evening shows maintained a strong 21.62% occupancy. The highest turnout came during the night shows, which recorded an impressive 31.00% occupancy.
All eyes are now on the film’s Sunday performance, as it looks to capitalise on its upward trajectory.
Beyond the numbers, the film has also found admirers within the film fraternity.
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha posted on X, “Imtiaz, my friend, So so so happy to see Main Vapas Aaunga. In times when Film Directors, for various reasons, are getting ruthlessly stripped off the most vital virtue of their art form, every frame of your film is soaked in that very virtue. BELIEF!!! It shatters every syntax of the feeble trade myth of what the audience likes and wants, and stands firm on its sheer soul. Soul so mighty so and yet so vulnerable and endearing. Such a powerful love story between the story teller and his country. Dear audience, This is probably the film you have been waiting and wanting to see in the theaters with your family. ZINDABAD Dost!!!”
Actor-filmmaker Adivi Sesh shared a long note on X which read, “#MaiVaapasAaunga is a Modern Day Classic about an Era Gone by. Truly one of #ImtiazAli sirs best films, this story reflects the Pinnacle of his Ideas – Relationships across eras, Tender moments that remain Forever and most importantly, the belief in the Human Yearning to want Love, to give it, that LOVE is bigger than any amount of Hate that the world can throw at us. The charismatic @diljitdosanjh ji, the young phenomenon #VedangRaina, #Sharvari and #RajatKapur ji ALL give amazing Performances in a film that shows Generations of men & women dealing with their inner Demons. The EXTRAORDINARY center of the film however is #NaseeruddinShah Saab, the Legend. No amount of praise can do justice to the nuances, the pauses and the supreme craft in what is truly a Masterclass in acting. And to have all this set against @arrahman sirs lilting score. An unmissable film about Timeless love told in true classic Bollywood fashion. A must watch. My congratulations to @Shibasishsarkar sir, Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Window Seat Films & Mohit Choudhary on backing this GEM.”
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