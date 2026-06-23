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Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 11: Imtiaz Ali film earns Rs 44 cr; 650 screens added
Main Vaapas Aaunga Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 11: Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama has pulled off a rare feat, earning higher on its second Monday than its first.
Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 11: It appears that the positive reviews have finally translated into improved box-office earnings for director Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, as the romantic drama recorded better collections on the second Monday than on the first.
After a strong second weekend, during which it minted over Rs 10 crore in the domestic market, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned more than Rs 2 crore on its 11th day in theatres, riding high on widespread positive word of mouth. The number of shows have also gone up, from 1,971 screens on Sunday to 2,631 screens this week.
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On Monday, June 22, the romantic drama recorded an India nett collection of Rs 2.5 crore, taking its total domestic earnings to Rs 26.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Although the movie witnessed a 56.5 per cent drop in earnings from Sunday (Rs 5.75 crore), the figure is highly impressive, considering that Main Vaapas Aaunga had earned only Rs 1.15 crore on its first Monday.
Interestingly, the movie generated the Rs 2.5 crore across 2,631 shows with an overall occupancy of 21 per cent, in comparison to last Monday’s Rs 1.15 crore across 2,139 shows and an occupancy of just 15 per cent. The film also saw a spike in the number of shows, up from Sunday’s (June 21) total of 1,971.
Watch Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer here:
On June 22, although Main Vaapas Aaunga’s morning shows commenced with a nominal 9.38 per cent occupancy, the rate improved as the day unfolded, reaching 21.46 per cent in the afternoon, 23.62 per cent in the evening, and 24.31 per cent during night screenings. The movie, however, has yet to enter the Rs 50 crore club, as its worldwide gross currently stands at Rs 44.07 crore.
Starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in lead roles, Main Vaapas Aaunga marks director Imtiaz Ali’s tenth feature film. In her review of the movie, SCREEN’s Shubhra Gupta wrote, “This film doesn’t belong to Diljit Dosanjh, but to Naseeruddin Shah’s superbly-judged performance, high-pitched yet never quite tipping into grating melodrama.”
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