Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 11: Imtiaz Ali film earns Rs 44 cr; 650 screens added

Main Vaapas Aaunga Box Office Collection Day 11: It appears that the positive reviews have finally translated into improved box-office earnings for director Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga, as the romantic drama recorded better collections on the second Monday than on the first.

After a strong second weekend, during which it minted over Rs 10 crore in the domestic market, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned more than Rs 2 crore on its 11th day in theatres, riding high on widespread positive word of mouth. The number of shows have also gone up, from 1,971 screens on Sunday to 2,631 screens this week.

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