Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 10: Imtiaz Ali film collects 5 times its opening day, earns Rs 41 cr

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 10: Imtiaz Ali’s period romance Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, is slowly and surely picking up at the domestic box office after a very slow start during its opening weekend last week. Now, over its second weekend, the film has registered a massive jump of over 134% in its earnings.

On Sunday (day 10), Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 5.75 crore at the domestic box office, its highest single-day earnings yet. It also benefitted from 600 more shows being added across India, leading to a total of 1971 screens. This was quite an improvement on its Saturday (day 9) collection of Rs 4.35 crore from 1372 shows. That was an increase further from its Friday (day 8) earnings of Rs 1.90 crore from 1087 shows. Over its second weekend, Main Vaapas Aaunga increased by almost Rs 4 crore, with its screens count going up by over 900.

Main Vaapas Aaunga week 1

On Thursday (day 7), Main Vaapas Aaunga earned Rs 2.20 crore from 2138 shows. While the new release of Homi Adajania’s romantic comedy Cocktail 2, starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the number of shows was almost halved, but given the word-of-mouth of Imtiaz’s film, the number was increased to 1971 by Sunday.

On Wednesday (day 6), Main Vaapas Aaunga collected Rs 1.75 crore from 2056 shows, a slight increase from its Tuesday (day 5) earnings of Rs 1.65 crore from 2020 shows. That was also a significant improvement from its Monday (day 4) collection of Rs 1.15 crore from 2139 shows. However, its first Monday saw a drastic 60% fall from its Sunday (day 3) earnings of Rs 2.50 crore from 2155 shows.

The first Sunday collection registered a decent spike from its first Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 1.85 crore from 2152 shows. On its opening day, June 12, Main Vaapas Aaunga earned only Rs 1.15 crore from 2302 shows, its highest single-day screen count yet. After the underwhelming start, most of its shows were allocated to Vikram Bhatt’s horror drama Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, which emerged as the highest grossing release of that weekend, surpassing Imtiaz’s film, Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Governor, Kangana Ranaut’s Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, and Maanvi Gagroo-starrer Heer Sara.

Main Vaapas Aaunga total box office collection

Over its 10-day run at the domestic box office, Main Vaapas Aaunga’s daily earnings have gone from Rs 1.15 crore to 5.75 crore, increasing by five times despite the reduction in the number of shows from 2302 to 1971. The film’s total collection now stands at Rs 29 crore gross and 24.25 crore net. Adding the gross overseas earnings of Rs 11.75 crore, the total worldwide gross collection after 10 days is Rs 40.75 crore.

In the process, Main Vaapas Aaunga has now surpassed the domestic box office earnings of Hauted 3D: Echoes of the Past, which stands at Rs 17.45 crore after 10 days. Though it emerged as the biggest opener of last weekend, Main Vaapas Aaunga has slowly and surely emerged as the eventual winner after the second weekend, banking on its growing word-of-mouth.

Story continues below this ad

Main Vaapas Aaunga has also outperformed other notable Hindi releases of this year, including Anurag Kashyap and Bobby Deol’s Bandar (Rs 4.19 crore), the Hindi dubbed version of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Peddi (Rs 17.57 crore), the Hindi version of Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji (Rs 19.68 crore), Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din (Rs 3.79 crore), and the Hindi dubbed version of Prabhas’ The Raja Saab (Rs 17.37 crore).

The next targets of Main Vaapas Aaunga are Sriram Raghavan’s period war drama Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and late Dharmendra. Also a cross-border harmony story, the film earned Rs 28.38 crore at the domestic box office. Imtiaz’s film also has its eyes set on another romantic drama, Vivek Soni’s Chand Mera Dil. The Ananya Panday and Lakshya-starrer collected Rs 27.78 crore in India.

Also Read — ‘Jholi khaali hai humaari’: Dipika Kakar pens emotional note for husband Shoaib Ibrahim

Main Vaapas Aaunga revolves around an elder Pakistani immigrant’s (Naseeruddin Shah) last wish to visit his hometown of Sargodha across the border. That wish is fulfilled by his London-based grandson Nirvair (Diljit Dosanjh), who’s puzzled by the unfinished business his grandfather has in Pakistan after over 75 years. Co-produced by Applause Entertainment and Imtiaz’s Window Seat Films, the film also stars Dolly Ahluwalia, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani, Manish Chaudhari, Rajat Kapoor, and Banita Sandhu.