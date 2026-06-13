Main Vaapas Aaunga box office Day 1: Imtiaz Ali’s lowest opener yet, earns Rs 1.15 cr

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection Day 1: Imtiaz Ali has returned to theatres after a gap of six years with his partition romance Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles. While the film has received an overwhelmingly positive critical response, its box office opening has been muted. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 1.15 crore net on Day 1, with gross earnings of Rs 1.38 crore.

On its opening day, the film was screened across 2,302 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 12.22%. The morning shows opened at 5.92% occupancy, which gradually rose to 10.77% in the afternoon, 10.85% in the evening, and peaked at 18.23% during night shows. Regionally, Delhi-NCR led in terms of show count with 308 screenings, recording an overall occupancy of 13%. Mumbai followed with 235 shows and an occupancy of 11%.