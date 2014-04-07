Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
‘Main Tera Hero’ collects Rs 22 cr in the opening weekend

Despite T20 finals on Sunday (April 6), Main Tera Hero's box office collection saw a jump.

Written by Goyal Divya , Edited by Sarika Sharma | New Delhi | Updated: April 7, 2014 2:31:53 pm
Newbie Varun Dhawan’s second outing in Bollywood has hit a bulls eye with ‘Main Tera Hero’ and the movie has collected above Rs 22 cr in its opening weekend.

Despite T20 finals on Sunday (April 6), Main Tera Hero’s box office collection saw a jump.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the official figures, Friday collection – Rs. 6.60 cr, Saturday – Rs. 8.03 cr and Sunday – Rs. 8.10 cr. totaling to Rs. 22.73.

The film opened to a good response, with Varun Dhawan’s role as the quirky Seenu being appreciated.

The film also stars Nargis Fakhri and Illeana Dcruz in the lead roles. The film is directed by the ‘King of Comedy’ David Dhawan.

