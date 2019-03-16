Main Taare song teaser: Salman Khan sings a romantic number for Notebook

After giving his voice to Kick’s “Hangover” and Hero’s “Main Hoon Hero Tera,” Salman Khan is ready to treat his fans to another number from his upcoming production venture Notebook. Called “Main Taare,” T-Series released the teaser of the track on Saturday.

In the 25-second clip, we see the Bhai of Bollywood gracing the screen with his larger-than-life presence and singing a couple of romantic verses from the track.

“This is one of the most significant points in the film and that’s why the song is so important,” said director Nitin Kakkar on the track.

Music composer Vishal feels that the song has evolved thanks to Salman’s inputs. “Salman sir has added several more layers to the composition,” said Vishal

The song was released with a promo that read, “Presenting teaser of Main Taare from Notebook, the song is sung by Salman Khan and composed by Vishal Mishra. The movie features Zaheer Iqbal And Pranutan Bahl in leading roles. Movie #Notebook is about two people finding love in the most unexpected way.”

Salman Khan will be launching his friend Iqbal’s son Zaheer Iqbal and actor Mohnish Behl’s daughter Pranutan Behl with the romantic drama. At the trailer launch of the movie, Salman had said that he was launching the actors because he saw some potential in them. “I launch deserving candidates, not anybody,” the actor said.

Produced by Salman Khan and helmed by Nitin Kakkar, Notebook will release on March 29.