Main Sherni song: Vidya Balan features in this powerful ode to women’s resilience

The makers of Vidya Balan’s upcoming drama Sherni on Tuesday dropped a promotional music video “Main Sherni” to celebrate inspiring stories of women from different walks of life smashing patriarchy.

The video features Vidya Balan, F4 racer and driver coach Mira Erda, body positivity influencer and yoga trainer Natasha Noel, social media influencer and hula-hoop dancer Eshna Kutty, Trinetra Haldar, the first transgender doctor in Karnataka, Jayshree Mane, a front line warrior at BYL Nair Hospital, Riddhi Arya, a student who delivers food to frontline warriors, security guard Anita Devi, teacher Seema Duggal (Teacher) and house-help Archana Jadav.

Penned by Raghav, “Main Sherni” is composed by Utkarsh Dhotekar and sung by Akasa and Raftaar. Vidya Balan said “Main Sherni” was a tribute to the indomitable spirit of women.

“Sherni is special for all of us and with this film and music video, we are celebrating women who have shown us that there is nothing a woman can’t do. Just like Vidya Vincent, my character in the movie, we want to show that women are fearless and powerful… and that you don’t have to roar to be a Tigress. This is what we have tried to capture in this anthem,” the actor said.

Amit Masurkar directorial Sherni, also starring Sharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi and Mukul Chaddha, will begin streaming from June 18 on Amazon Prime Video.