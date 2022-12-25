Main Atal Hoon first look: Pankaj Tripathi stuns as former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. See photos

On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary, Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios released the first look of Pankaj Tripathi playing the former prime minister in the film Main Atal Hoon. The actor has sunk into the character with ease and amazed fans with his stunning first looks from the feature.

The motion poster video has Tripathi showcasing the many facets of the late PM, who was also an acclaimed poet. Ever since makers had announced that Pankaj Tripathi would be essaying the part, fans have been excited.

Sharing the poster, Pankaj Tripathi posted on Instagram, “न कभी कहीं डगमगाया, न कभी कहीं सर झुकाया, मैं एक अनोखा बल हूँ, मैं अटल हूँ | – पंडित धीरेन्द्र त्रिपाठी. अवसर मिला है इस विलक्षण व्यक्तित्व को पर्दे पर अभिव्यक्त करने का। भावुक हूँ। कृतज्ञ हूँ। #MainAtalHoon सिनेमाघरों में, दिसंबर २०२३।,” which roughly translates to ‘Never shaken nor bowed my head anywhere. I am a unique force. I am firm’. He added that he has got the opportunity to express this celebrated personality on screen, for which he was emotional and grateful. “To realise the personality of ‘Atal’ ji on screen I need to work on my personality, I know this. I have the firm belief that I will be able to justice the new role based on motivation and morale,” he also added in Hindi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pankaj Tripathi (@pankajtripathi)

Fans, as well as colleagues, were quick to drop comments on the actor’s post. Many mentioned how he is the perfect choice for the part. ” Wow. इस भूमिका में आपको देखने का इन्तेज़ार रहेगा पंकज।,” wrote Archana Puran Singh, while Jatin Sarna added, ” Ufffff wahhhhhhhhhhhh.” Neelesh Mishra also replied, “अद्भुत! आपसे बेहतर और कोई इस पात्र को नहीं निभा सकता मित्र! आप वो सारे मूल्य स्वयं जी भी रहे हैं!” A fan wrote, “Can’t wait to watch.. because Atal ji was my favorite politician and you are my favorite actor…wow.”

Helmed by National Award-winning director Ravi Jadhav and written by Utkarsh Naithani, Main Atal Hoon will release in December 2023. The music for the film has been composed by Salim-Sulaiman with lyrics by Sameer, while Sonu Nigam has rendered vocals for the motion video announcement.