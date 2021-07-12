Mahira Khan says she did Raees with Shah Rukh but ‘isn’t as rich as she looks’: I don’t have line of cars, private jet

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan answered fan questions in a latest promotion video for her digital venture. When one of her fans asked if she struggles with body image issues, she says that while she doesn’t, she empathises with those who do. She admitted that she struggles with anxiety, perhaps more than anything else.

Mahira said, “It would be a lie if I said that I struggle with body image issues. But I can empathise with body image issues. Everyone’s on social media, you don’t need to be a celebrity to go through that. Because the kind of images we are constantly putting out are unreal. I struggle with a lot of other things. I struggle with anxiety, stress and sometimes, being myself. Like, I used to be able to laugh and talk, and be funny, whatever my sense of humour was. And now everything, even a caption, is taken and blown out of proportion, so it kind of makes you cagey.”

Someone commented that she ‘wasn’t as rich as she looks’. Mahira Khan responded, “You guessed correctly. I don’t know how rich I look, but I’m not as rich as people think. I don’t have a line of cars, private jet, or a team—that is not my life. But I am grateful for what I have. I did Raees with Shah Rukh though.” Asked about her favourite co-star, she answered, “Humayun Saeed, definitely in the top three.” During the course of the video, she talked about her taste in foods, such as fries with ice-cream, her makeup motto and what she liked wearing.

Mahira clearly had fun answering questions, which ranged from asking if she was ‘secretly married’ or whether she had gotten a nose job done. About her supposed ‘nose job’, she replied, “Okay, you have got to zoom in to my nose. I have not gotten a nose job.”

She laughed, “Once I remember maine Asim Raza ko kaha tha (I told director Asim Raza), ‘Asim, you know, a lot of people think I have gotten a nose job done. And I got very excited.’ So, he said, ‘Bete, whoever tells you that you have got a nose job, unse bolo aake mujhse pooche. Kyunki mujhe tumhe shoot karna padta hai (ask them to come and speak to me. Because I am the one who has to shoot you)’,” she added.

Mahira Khan made a name for herself with Pakistani serials, Humafar with Fawad Khan, and Neev. She made her Bollywood debut with the film Raees, opposite Shah Rukh Khan.