Has Mahira Khan been replaced as Raees heroine? Director Rahul Dholakia says this

The escalating tension between India and Pakistan and MNS call for ban on Pakistani artistes has been making news every day. After MNS said they will block the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Fawad Khan and Raees starring Mahira Khan, there were speculations regarding how the filmmakers will cope.

On Sunday evening, a DNA report claimed that Maheera Khan has been dropped from Shah Rukh Khan’s film. Quoting an unnamed source, the report said, “It was a very painful decision for producer Ritesh Sidhwani to take. The pressure to replace her had been building up for months. It reached a crescendo after the Uri attacks. It came to a point where it became impossible to shoot with any Pakistani artiste. People suggested all kinds of solutions to the impasse, including shooting in Dubai. But it didn’t seem viable. Now, Mahira has unfortunately been relieved of her duties.”

While no official confirmation came from the producers or SRK, the film’s director Rahul Dholakia tweeted late in the night, “Cooker ki saat seeti Baj chuki hai, aag dena bandh kar” (not a line from Raees, I has better dialogues). He didn’t name anyone in the tweet.

This is not the first speculation about a Pakistani artiste being dropped from a film. After MS Dhoni: The Untold Story came out, a website reported that the makers had dropped Fawad Khan who played the role of Virat Kohli in the film. However, film’s producer Fox Star denied the news and said Fawad was never a part of the film.

Shaha Rukh Khan’s Raees is supposed to release on January 26 when it will clash with Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil.

