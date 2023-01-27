Mahira Khan dances to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Dance Ka Bhoot’ from Brahmastra, fans have this to say

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan slipped into her dancing shoes for her friend’s pre-wedding festivities. In viral videos doing rounds on the internet, Mahira is seen dancing to the beats of Ranbir Kapoor’s “Dance Ka Bhoot” from Brahmastra and Govinda’s “Husn Hai Suhana”.

The actor attended the wedding of Pakistani actor Frieha Altaf’s son and singer Turhan James. Turhan and Emaan Dharani tied the knot in a private ceremony.

Mahira Khan was seen twirling in her lehenga as she set the stage on fire with her dance moves. Fans loved Mahira’s energy and they dropped sweet messages for the actor on Twitter. However, a few fans wrote that she was dancing to her ex-boyfriend’s song. For the unversed, Mahira and Ranbir were rumoured to be dating in 2017 when their pictures went viral. However, the duo never confirmed the news.

In an interview with Variety, Mahira opened up about her experience of working in India. The actor said, “I had the most amazing time working in India. I am still in touch with so many people and there’s a lot of love there. Unfortunately, we are easy targets, soft targets, whether it’s us here in Pakistan, whether it’s them there in India. Because we’re artists, and we’re connected by that thread of art, we actually get each other. So we’re trying to look out for each other, more than anything. Even now, we are so careful with what we write on social media.”