Mahima Makwana on journey from a Mumbai chawl to Musafir Cafe: ‘Made a life from scratch’

Actor Mahima Makwana, who was recently seen in the web show Musafir Cafe, started her acting journey as a 9-year-old child artiste in Baalika Vadhu. At the age of 13, she bagged the titular role in the TV serial Sapne Suhaane Ladakpan Ke, which made her a household name in the television industry. Mahima marked her big screen debut with Salman Khan in Antim: The Final Truth, in 2021. During an exclusive interview with SCREEN, the actor recalled her experience of working with the superstar. She also opened up about the struggle of having a single parent, after her father’s early death.

The television journey

When asked about starting her career as a child actor in TV serials, Mahima Makwana revealed, “I don’t have any memories of working in Balika Vadhu. The pivotal show that gave me fame, success, and made me a household name was Sapne Suhaane Ladakpan Ke. I was 13 at that point. That serial gave me my first sense of fame, a realisation that I want to do this for as long as I can. Sets can be tough and overwhelming, I was wary of the world, just being in front of the camera excited me.”

The actor didn’t consider her television industry background as a baggage, but a way to learn more. “I had many examples in front of me, biggest of them being Shah Rukh Khan. Honestly, for me, it was a matter of ‘take my audition’ and then if the other person feels that I have the baggage of television, I will unlearn and learn. It was a matter of accepting where I came from. I don’t look at my television journey as a baggage, it was a learning battleground and experience. Its all about perspective,” she said.

Mahima Makwana in Sapne Suhaane Ladakpan Ke Mahima Makwana in Sapne Suhaane Ladakpan Ke

Mahima continued, “I was lucky enough that the opportunities that I grabbed were unconventional, they weren’t typical daily soap roles. The constant choice was to always go against the tide. In television, I did very different roles after Sapne Suhaane. I always knew that I wanted to be a part of films, that was the dream. I knew it would be a difficult path for me but I had to try.”

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Debut film – Antim

Mahima Makwana played a vital role in the 2021 action-thriller featuring Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma as lead stars. “Antim opened so many doors for me. I never imagined that I will start with a Salman Khan film. It was a 10-minute part. And then, it was a completely different journey altogether,” she shared.

The actor continued, “Aayush is really hard working. Even emotionally, he did a great job. I have only seen him with a script or at the gym. He was constantly at it. I think he worked for almost 2-3 years to work on his body for Antim. He is very self aware and smart. It was my first film, so I wanted to surround myself with the right people.”

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While speaking about how Salman is like on set, she shared, “It was an honour to be launched by him. It did feel surreal that I got this opportunity. He made me feel really supported, gave me my first film. That will always be very special. One thing that he told be in the very beginning was that ‘There’s no substitute to hard work, you have to keep at it’. He said that the film and budget’s fate is not in our hands. This was the biggest learning that I got from him.”

Mahima Makwana lost her father when she was just 5 months old, when they were still living in a Mumbai chawl. Talking about the struggle to build something of her own with her mother, she shared, “I recall the good and the bad, and I am only grateful. I am extremely proud of myself because me and my mother have earned the position that we have in life. All of us have had our share of ups and downs. It was hard to have a single parent, to hold my own, make a life from scratch, but it’s not impossible. You just have to be at it. I have earned it, I am very humbled when I say it.”

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About Musafir Cafe

When asked about giving a nod to the Netflix show Musafir Cafe, she replied, “The casting director got in touch with me and he didn’t tell me what the show was about, I just knew that it was based on a book. The writing was so beautiful and I realised that it wasn’t just a love story. Moreover, the collaboration was so special, my Netflix debut and to work with Vikrant (Massey, co-star) for the first time. I met him during the chemistry test, and the makers saw a grounding chemistry and mature energy between us. He is a lovely person.”

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The romantic drama series released on July 24, and is currently streaming on Netflix. It has been adapted from Divya Prakash Dubey’s bestselling novel of the same name and has even been renewed for a second season. Besides Mahima and Vikrant Massey, it also starred Vedika Pinto. Musafir Cafe has been directed by Ruchir Arun and produced by Terribly Tiny Tales (TTT) and Homemade Stories.