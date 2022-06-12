Mahima Chaudhry says Anupam Kher gave her ‘confidence to carry the bald look’

Anupam Kher, earlier this week, shared a post in which he revealed that Mahima Chaudhry fought breast cancer. On Saturday, the actor took to her Instagram account to pen a note about how Anupam Kher motivated her to carry the bald look. She encouraged her fans and well-wishers to follow their heart. She said it was “no big deal” to wear a wig or go bald as “bald is beautiful.”

“Bald is beautiful. It is. But so many of you who mite want kool wigs go for it .. wear it.. wat ever works for u. u find very natural looking ones. I have had so many people who met me recently say they never noticed I was wearing a wig. Some did. No big deal. I have had lots of my friends with alopecia and scanty hair ask me where they can get good wigs. U want one wear one. Or just be kool and wear it just as u are. It’s beautiful .@anupamkher gave me the confidence to carry the bald look and all of u too. Hope I can give u the confidence and tell u how kool it is. Lov to u all,” she wrote in a post.

In response to the caption, Anupam wrote, “God made few perfect heads! Rest he covered with hair. You are a beautiful person. And ultimately that is what matters. Live your life on your own terms. Love and prayers always.”

Anupam also shared the video on his Instagram account in which the two posed for the camera. “Sometimes you gotta laugh through the tears, smile through the pain so that you can live through the sorrows!’ These wonderful pics are shot by @manichintamani on the sets,” he mentioned in the caption.

As soon as he shared the post, fans heaped praise on Mahima’s strength. “Respect to you Sir and Mahima mam. We all love Mahima mam and the courage she has shown in fighting with cancer is an inspiration for others. She was, is and will be one of the most favourite actress of Indian cinema,” a fan wrote. “Salute to her grit and strength,” another comment read. “You giving hope for life and positivity,” another fan mentioned.

Mahima Chaudhry was last seen in 2016 film Dark Chocolate.