Mahima Chaudhry on fighting cancer, bouncing back: ‘Don’t want to rattle people with details about treatment’

Actor Mahima Chaudhry recently opened up about her cancer journey, and revealed that she has been cancer-free for three-four months. Mahima’s breast cancer diagnosis was revealed in a video earlier this week by actor Anupam Kher, who is shooting a film with her.

Mahima has now opened up about her road to recovery. Calling it a “psychological battle”, the Pardes actor shared how she got to know about her cancer diagnosis in the first place. She said in an interview with The Times Of India that she was diagnosed with breast cancer during an annual check-up last year and then she was asked to take a few more tests later on, before starting the treatment.

She said that her treatment lasted for four months in Mumbai, but that the journey was ‘difficult’ and that the emotions will stay with her for a while. “I can’t even begin to tell you how difficult the treatment was for me. I don’t want to talk about that because I don’t want people to get rattled by it. It is curable, so I don’t want anyone to be afraid of the treatment,” she said.

Mahima then shared an update about her work. The actor was last seen in a major Hindi film called Kudiyon Ka Hai Zamana with Rekha in 2006, she also did a Bengali film Dark Chocolate in 2016. The actor is now working on a film with Anupam Kher, and says she is ‘on the set working now’ and is ‘fine’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahimachaudhry (@mahimachaudhry1)

Earlier, Mahima had said that contrary to what might have been inferred from Anupam’s post, she did not get treated in the US, but was in Mumbai all along. Mahima has also shared glimpses of herself on the sets of The Signature. About bouncing back, she said, “The process is difficult, so it’s good to have supportive people around you and also, your work helps you get your mind off what’s going on with your body. “