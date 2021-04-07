Mahima Chaudhry opens up about her troubled marriage, suffering 2 miscarriages: ‘It was due to not being in a happy space’

Mahima Chaudhry has opened up about her life’s journey in a recent interview. The actor not only spoke about the major accident that left her scarred and dented her career, she has also revealed about her troubled marriage and two miscarriages, saying that she was ‘not happy in that space’.

Mahima Chaudhry got married to Bobby Mukherji in 2006; they divorced in 2013. She has a daughter named Ariana.

Mahima Chaudhry, in her interview with Bollywood Bubble, shared, “You obviously don’t tell your parents, you don’t tell your people because you feel ‘oh, this was one issue’ and then you stay back and then one more issue and then you stay back and then I also had a – I was also expecting another child and I had a miscarriage. And then I had another miscarriage, it was all because of you not being happy in that space. Every time I wanted to go out and do an event, go out and do a show, I used to come drop my child at my mother’s home and then I stayed back two days and I used to feel I’m so much more comfortable here.”

The actor shared her family, especially her mother, always supported her. She recalled how her mother told her, “I saw you struggling, I saw you up and down, and why are you beating yourself up? If it’s not, stay here for a while and see does it make you feel better?”

Mahima Chaudhry made her debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in the 1997 released film Pardes. A few other films in her kitty are Daag, Dhadkan, Kurukshetra, Dil Hai Tumhaara, Dil Kya Kare and Lajja among others.