Mahima Chaudhry says she’s now cancer-free, reveals her daughter refused to go to school to keep her safe

Actor Mahima Chaudhry has said that it has been three-four months that she has been cancer-free. Mahima’s breast cancer diagnosis was revealed in a video earlier this week by actor Anupam Kher, who is shooting a film with her. Sharing the video, Anupam called Mahima his ‘hero’.

In an interview with The Times of India, Mahima said that contrary to what might have been inferred from Anupam’s post, she did not get treated in the US, but was in Mumbai all along. She also revealed that her daughter Ariana didn’t attend school physically while she was recovering, as she didn’t want to risk contracting COVID-19 at a time when her mother was immuno-compromised. Mahima said that her daughter attended classes virtually.

Calling Anupam a ‘gem’, she said that he wouldn’t hear of casting somebody else instead of her after learning about her diagnosis, and that he even offered to work around her schedule. She said that it is ‘ironic’ that she is getting film offers now, after having spent several years out of the limelight.

Mahima made her acting debut with the 1997 film Pardes, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She has also appeared in films such as Daag (1999), Dhadkan (2000), Kurukshetra (2000), Dil Hai Tumhaara (2002). Her last role came in 2016’s Bengali thriller Dark Chocolate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Sharing a video of Mahima, revealing her shaved head, Anupam had written in his Instagram post, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1 ‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!!”