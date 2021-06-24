scorecardresearch
Mahima Chaudhry and Anupam Kher cross paths in Mumbai, Pardes actor says his ‘gyan to the kids made such an impact’

Mahima Chaudhry and Anupam Kher shared screen space in the 2000 film Dhadkan, directed by Dharmesh Darshan.

Mumbai
June 24, 2021
Mahima Chaudhry meets Anupam KherMahima Chaudhry meets Anupam Kher in Mumbai. (Photo: Mahima Chaudhry/Instagram)

Mahima Chaudhry and Anupam Kher crossed paths at a dental clinic in Mumbai on Wednesday. Their chance meeting turned into a ‘catch-up’ session.

Mahima took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of the quality time she and her family spent with the senior actor. Mahima also wrote a heartwarming note for Anupam, “All smiles when ur around @anupampkher . You carry joy with u .Thanku for the time spent,the gyan to the kids which Made such an impact . Lots of love.”

Anupam commented on the photo, “So so wonderful to meet all of you. Love and prayers always!! 🌺😍

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mahimachaudhry (@mahimachaudhry1)

Mahima Chaudhry, who made her acting debut with Subhash Ghai’s 1997 hit directorial Pardes, was last seen in 2016 film Dark Chocolate.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher recently returned to Mumbai after dropping his mother Dulari in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the 2019 crime thriller One Day: Justice Delivered.

