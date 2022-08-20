Mahima Chaudhary to play author-activist Pupul Jayakar in Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency, see first look

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has roped in Mahima Chaudhry to essay the role of author-activist and former PM Indira Gandhi’s confidante, Pupul Jayakar, in her upcoming directorial Emergency. Ranaut has also said that Mahima’s character in the film is very important as the film sheds light on how she (Indira Gandhi) confided her deepest darkest secrets to Pupul.

Talking about this new character, Ranaut said in a statement, “Pupul Jayakar was an author, a very close friend of Mrs Gandhi and has also written her autobiography. Mrs Gandhi confided in her about everything. If there is one thread that runs through the film and connects the audiences to the inner world of Mrs Gandhi, then it’s the character of Pupul Jayakar.”

Meanwhile, Mahima showered praise on her co-star and filmmaker Kangana, stating, “Working with Kangana is an experience because she wears so many hats with such great ease. She is playing such an important political character, Mrs Indira Gandhi. She is directing it herself and producing it. She does it with such ease, she is so confident and she gives me a lot of confidence. I get a lot of strength looking at her and the way she functions. I am very proud to be working with her.”

Kangana Ranaut often gives fans a sneak-peek into the sets of Emergency. She also garnered praise for her uncanny resemblance to Indira Gandhi, whom she portrays in the film. The film Emergency is written and directed by Ranaut. The actor turned director plays Gandhi, Anupam Kher will be seen as the revolutionary leader J P Narayan, and Shreyas Talpade essays the role of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.