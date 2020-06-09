Mahima Chaudhary opens up about her accident: Doctors took out 67 glass pieces

Mahima Chaudhary was last seen in a Bengali thriller titled Dark Chocolate. (Photo: Exprss Archive) Mahima Chaudhary was last seen in a Bengali thriller titled Dark Chocolate. (Photo: Exprss Archive)

Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhary, who rose to fame with her roles in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pardes and Sunny Deol’s Daag The Fire, recently revisited the time when she had to put the breaks on her successful career.

The actor opened up about an accident that took place during the shoot of her film Dil Kya Kare, which starred Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

“I was working for Ajay Devgn and Kajol’s home production film Dil Kya Kare with Prakash Jha. During that, in Bengaluru, while on my way to the studio, I had a massive accident where a truck hit my car, and the glass of my car went into my face mostly. I thought I was dying, and at that point, no one even helped me get to the hospital. It is only after reaching the hospital, much later, when my mother came, Ajay came and they went to discuss. I got up and saw my face in the mirror and saw the horror. When they did the surgery on me, they took out 67 glass pieces,” Mahima Chaudhary told PinkVilla.

The actor added that she had to let go many films. However, slowly and steadily, she started to act by taking up cameos and guest appearances. “Yes, it did look like where did she go? I was hiding. I braved it out and it is only because of my family,” she said.

Mahima Chaudhary admitted that Bollywood has not offered her anything substantial yet, but she would love to do a film like Tumhari Sulu, which starred Vidya Balan.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd