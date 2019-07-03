Mahie Gill: I am proud to be the mother of a daughter

Mahie Gill has revealed that she has a daughter who will turn three next month. The actor, who is awaiting the release of her film Family Of Thakurganj, made the revelation during a promotional event. Mahie added that she would tie the knot as and when she feels the time is right.

Talking to Navbharat Times, Mahie said that since nobody asked her about being a mother to date, she never spoke about it. The actor shared in the interview, “Considering nobody from the media ever asked me this, I never spoke about it too. But I am very proud to be the mother of a daughter. Yes, I am still unmarried, and when I think the time is right, I will get married. My daughter will turn three this August.”

Sharing her thought on the institution of marriage, Mahie shared in the same interview, “What great will happen if you get married? What’s the need of it? I think you can live without getting married. It is your personal choice and depends on the right time. One can have a family and kids without a marriage too. I don’t think there should be any issue in that. I am ready to embrace motherhood without marriage. Everyone has a right over their life and choice to live the way they want to. We should respect that. Marriage is a beautiful thing, but to get into it or not is a personal choice.”

Mahie Gill, known for films like DevD, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster, Gulaal, Paan Singh Tomar and Dabangg, was last seen in AltBalaji’s Apharan – Sabka Katega.

Her next Family Of Thakurganj, co-starring Jimmy Sheirgill, Sudhir Pandey, Saurabh Shukla and Supriya Pilgaonkar, releases on July 19.