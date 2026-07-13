Mahesh Manjrekar’s wife reveals cancer diagnosis, thanks him: ‘Rewrote the meaning of love’

Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar‘s wife, Marathi actor Medha Manjrekar has revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing treatment. In her latest social media post on Sunday, she shared a long emotional note opening up about her health scare. Medha also attached a few pictures of her cancer journey, along with some glimpses of herself from the hospital.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she revealed shifting her focus from the illness to the people who supported her, including her husband Mahesh Manjrekar. “There are journeys in life that change you forever. This has been one of them. As one phase of my treatment comes to an end and my birthday approaches, I find myself looking back. Not at the diagnosis. Not at the surgery. Not at the chemotherapy. Not at the radiation. I remember grace,” she confessed.