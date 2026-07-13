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Mahesh Manjrekar’s wife reveals cancer diagnosis, thanks him: ‘Rewrote the meaning of love’
In her latest emotional post, actor Mahesh Manjrekar's wife Medha Manjrekar revealed her cancer diagnosis, and thanked her husband for supporting her.
Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar‘s wife, Marathi actor Medha Manjrekar has revealed that she was diagnosed with cancer and has been undergoing treatment. In her latest social media post on Sunday, she shared a long emotional note opening up about her health scare. Medha also attached a few pictures of her cancer journey, along with some glimpses of herself from the hospital.
Taking to her Instagram handle, she revealed shifting her focus from the illness to the people who supported her, including her husband Mahesh Manjrekar. “There are journeys in life that change you forever. This has been one of them. As one phase of my treatment comes to an end and my birthday approaches, I find myself looking back. Not at the diagnosis. Not at the surgery. Not at the chemotherapy. Not at the radiation. I remember grace,” she confessed.
The actor continued, “Every time I felt I couldn’t take another step, someone appeared to walk beside me. Looking back, I know those weren’t coincidences. That was God’s way of holding my hand. During this journey, I realised that God doesn’t always appear before us in a divine form. He came into my life as my Gurus, my doctors, my nurses, my family, my friends, and even as someone who was once a stranger but became a blessing.”
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Medha also thanked her husband Mahesh Manjrekar, and daughters Saiee Manjrekar and Gauri Ingawale for supporting her. “My Gurus taught me that surrender is not defeat—it is the highest form of faith. Once I surrendered, I stopped asking, “Why me?” and simply trusted that every challenge carried a deeper purpose. To my daughters… A mother spends her life believing she will always be the one holding her children’s hands. This journey reminded me that one day, without even realising it, the children begin holding their mother’s hand. Thank you for holding mine,” she wrote.
She further added, “To Mahesh… Thank you for simply being there. Some journeys are never meant to be walked alone… And then there was my tribe… My sister. My co-sister. My incredible friends. You rewrote the meaning of love … You didn’t just stand by me. You showed up. You came home. You took turns being with me. You made me laugh. You prayed with me. You distracted me. You made sure I never had to face my hardest days alone. Some of you even travelled across continents just to spend time with me.”
Sharing how she lost her appetite at one point, and the little gestures by her loved ones made her happy, Medha wrote, “When treatment took away my appetite, someone always knew what I could eat. A box of dhoklas. Soft idlis. gulpapdi, Pani puri on the day I suddenly craved it. Simple food… Wrapped in extraordinary love,” she wrote.
“One friend suggested I drink my cranberry juice from a champagne glass. A tiny change in presentation…
A big change in perspective,” she concluded her caption.
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