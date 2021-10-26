Mahesh Manjrekar on cancer battle during Antim shoot: Lucky that chemotherapy didn’t affect me

Salman Khan released the trailer of Antim: The Final Truth on Monday. The film, directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, also stars Aayush Sharma and Mahima Makwana. Manjrekar will also be seen playing a pivotal role in Antim. While interacting with the media at the trailer launch, the actor-filmmaker shared that it was Salman who forced him to play the role. Manjrekar also revealed that he was diagnosed with cancer during the filming, and after undergoing surgery, he is now cancer-free.

“Just before Antim, I had worked out and lost about 35 kgs. But then an unfortunate thing happened. While I was shooting for Antim, I was diagnosed with cancer. I shot the last portion of the film when I had cancer. I was taking chemotherapy at the time. But today, I am really happy to tell you that I am cancer-free,” he shared. Salman interrupted to tell the media that while Mahesh knew he had cancer before they started shooting Antim, he did not tell anyone about it.

The Bollywood superstar added, “But then we found out. As soon as we finished the first half of the film, he went and got himself operated.”

When indianexpress.com asked Mahesh Manjrekar if it was tough to shoot amid his illness, he replied, “I was lucky the chemotherapy didn’t affect me. I had to undergo chemo first before a huge surgery. During the shooting also, it didn’t affect me. I have realised that it’s your passion for work that drives you. I always think positively, so when I was told I have cancer, it didn’t shock me. I accepted it. There are so many people who get cancer. They fight and survive. So it didn’t bother me too much.”

He also heaped praise on his actors and said they were very cooperative. “All of them were caring and helping. There was no problem (while shooting). I was quite comfortable. Both Salman and Aayush were very supportive. I am really satisfied with the project. It’s a commercial film but also shows the reality.”

Salman Khan also shared that Mahesh Manjrekar was the ‘best director’ for Antim. “We are like brothers and I love him. We have known each other for a long time. I love his cinema. I have seen his Marathi films. He has a solid grip on performances, direction and writing. When this film came to us, we thought Mahesh would be the best director for it. I asked him if he would like to do it and he said he would love to as he really liked the script,” he said.

Antim: The Final Truth is an adaptation of ZEE5’s Marathi crime drama Mulshi Pattern. It’s set to hit cinema halls on November 26.