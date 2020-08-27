scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 27, 2020
Mahesh Manjrekar gets messages seeking Rs 35 crore, files complaint

Mahesh Manjrekar filed a complaint at Dadar police station two days back, alleging that an unidentified person sent him messages on mobile phone demanding Rs 35 crore.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published: August 27, 2020 4:08:13 pm
Mahesh ManjrekarMahesh Manjrekar claimed that the messages are from a member of Abu Salem's gang. (Photo: Mahesh Manjrekar/Facebook)

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has complained to Mumbai Police about receiving messages demanding Rs 35 crore from a person claiming to be a member of Abu Salem’s gang, an official said on Thursday.

An offence has been registered and transferred to the police’s Anti-Extortion Cell, he said.

Manjrekar filed a complaint at Dadar police station two days back, alleging that an unidentified person, claiming to a member of the gang of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts’ case convict Abu Salem, sent him messages on mobile phone demanding Rs 35 crore, the official said.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“As the case is sensitive and extortion bid is involved, the offence has been transferred to the Anti-Extortion Cell for investigation,” he said.

The national award winning filmmaker is credited with directing critically acclaimed movies like Vaastav: The Reality, Astitva and Viruddh.

