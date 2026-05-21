‘Mahesh Bhatt, you are world’s biggest fraud’: Anupam Kher recalls angry outburst after Saraansh row

Over four decades ago, Anupam Kher impressed everyone with his portrayal of B.V Pradhan in Mahesh Bhatt’s Saaransh. The veteran actor, who was just 27 back then, takes a lot of pride for playing a 65-year-old elderly man at such a young age. The inspired portrayal also established Anupam in the industry. At an event, Anupam had opened up about being removed from his debut film and his decision to leave the city. He also revealed confronting Bhatt at his house and how the director gave him back the role after his angry outburst.

While speaking at the Jagran Film Festival last year, Anupam recalled getting replaced ten days before the shoot of Saaransh. “I was 27 when Mahesh Bhatt sahab narrated the story to me for my first film. When I turned 28, I rehearsed for around 6 months for the film. I was going to play the role of a 65-year-old, aged man. But, I was removed from the film 10 days before the shoot, because they wanted to cast a big actor, Sanjeev Kumar ji. They thought it would be a more viable choice commercially,” he shared.