‘Couldn’t hide my tears’: Mahesh Bhatt showers praise on son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, is receiving a lot of praise for his performance in the film, and the latest to join the bandwagon is his father-in-law, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh, in a chat with Subhash K Jha for Variety India, said that he did not catch the film at the premiere as he wanted to watch it with the audience, and when he finally did, it left him in an emotional state.

Mahesh recalled that he grew up listening to the stories of Ramayana from his mother, Shirin Mohammad Ali, and his first introduction to Ramayana on screen was Homi Wadia’s Sampoorna Ramayana. He shared that Yash playing Ravana “mesmerised” him and Sai Pallavi’s “courage to remain unvarnished” as Sita brought him “relief.”