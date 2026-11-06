‘Couldn’t hide my tears’: Mahesh Bhatt showers praise on son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana

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Ranbir Kapoor, who is playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, is receiving a lot of praise for his performance in the film, and the latest to join the bandwagon is his father-in-law, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Mahesh, in a chat with Subhash K Jha for Variety India, said that he did not catch the film at the premiere as he wanted to watch it with the audience, and when he finally did, it left him in an emotional state.
Mahesh recalled that he grew up listening to the stories of Ramayana from his mother, Shirin Mohammad Ali, and his first introduction to Ramayana on screen was Homi Wadia’s Sampoorna Ramayana. He shared that Yash playing Ravana “mesmerised” him and Sai Pallavi’s “courage to remain unvarnished” as Sita brought him “relief.”
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Talking about his son-in-law, Ranbir, Mahesh said, “I saw him touch something in himself that his other films had never asked him to. I felt he had touched the God in him.” Talking about the interval scene, when Rama is sent into 14 years of exile, Mahesh said, “I felt my throat close. I tried hard not to cry. I had gone [to watch the film] with young filmmakers and writers and people in the hall knew they were sitting with Ranbir Kapoor’s father-in-law. When the lights came on, I tried to hide my tears. I couldn’t.”
Ranbir is married to Mahesh’s daughter Alia Bhatt. The duo got married in 2022 and are parents to their daughter Raha, who is celebrating her fourth birthday on Friday. Alia had previously shared a note praising Ranbir’s work in the film. She had also shared a few photos from the set of film where Ranbir, dressed as Rama, posed with Raha.
Alia shared in the note, “You poured everything into this one and somehow still had all of it left for her ❤️So proud of you Ranbir and of every single person who brought their heart and soul to this incredible experience at the movies ✨Some stories are bigger than all of us & Ramayana is one of them 🙏♥️☀️💫” Alia and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor had previously attended the premiere of the film.
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Producer Namit Malhotra had previously declared that the two-part film is being made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. On the first day, the film earned Rs 127.5 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The film is expected to dominate the Indian box office for the next few weeks but it is yet to be seen if it can come close to recovering its budget.