Mahesh Bhatt says ‘some artists step away from noise’ after Arijit Singh announces retirement, recalls recording Aashiqui 2’s ‘Tum Hi Ho’ with singer: ‘A shy self-effacing young man…’
Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt recently recalled the first time he met Arijit Singh during the making of Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2, after his decision to retire from playback singing.
Musician-singer Arijit Singh recently announced his decision to retire from playback singing, leaving the entire nation heartbroken. While several celebrities, like Shreya Ghoshal, Shilpa Rao and others praised him, others were too saddened by the sudden development. In a recent interview, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reacted to the news. He also revisited the first time he met the singer for Aashiqui 2’s iconic song, Tum Hi Ho.
During a conversation with The Telegraph Online, he opened up about his perspective towards Arijit’s decision, implying that certain artists choose the way of solace over noise. “At the height of their powers, some artists step away — not from art but from noise. They choose silence, solitude, and truth over constant performance,” he said.
The filmmaker also recalled his first meeting with Arijit Singh during the making of Mohit Suri’s Aashiqui 2, in which Mahesh was the producer. “When I heard about Arijit’s decision to stop singing for others, I was unexpectedly taken back to an afternoon at Super Sound Service in Khar — the old T-Series building — where the journey of Aashiqui2 truly began,” he shared.
He further added, “We were releasing the music, and Arijit was called to sing Tum Hi Ho. A shy self-effacing young man walked up to the dais and sang a song that would quietly mesmerise the world. That moment became a springboard into a life that would never be the same again.”
Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback singing
On Tuesday, Arijit Singh shocked fans with his social media post, announcing that he would no longer take up new projects as a playback vocalist. “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” he wrote in the post.
In the past few decades, Arijit became a household name in the world of music, especially with his iconic songs – Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Kesariya, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main and Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage. The singer’s last feature would be in Hum To Tere Hi Liye The from Vishal Bhardwaj’s upcoming film, O Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor.
