Mahesh Bhatt says ‘some artists step away from noise’ after Arijit Singh announces retirement, recalls recording Aashiqui 2’s ‘Tum Hi Ho’ with singer: ‘A shy self-effacing young man…’

Musician-singer Arijit Singh recently announced his decision to retire from playback singing, leaving the entire nation heartbroken. While several celebrities, like Shreya Ghoshal, Shilpa Rao and others praised him, others were too saddened by the sudden development. In a recent interview, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt reacted to the news. He also revisited the first time he met the singer for Aashiqui 2’s iconic song, Tum Hi Ho.

During a conversation with The Telegraph Online, he opened up about his perspective towards Arijit’s decision, implying that certain artists choose the way of solace over noise. “At the height of their powers, some artists step away — not from art but from noise. They choose silence, solitude, and truth over constant performance,” he said.