Mahesh Bhatt returns to direction with Sadak 2, daughters Alia and Pooja to star with Sanjay Dutt

After a long gap of 19 years, Mahesh Bhatt is returning to the director’s chair and this time he will be directing his much talented daughter, Alia Bhatt. Sadak 2 has been announced with the lead cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia. Pooja and Sanjay were a part of Sadak (1991), which was the story of a taxi driver who is trying to rescue the girl he loves from a brothel. Sadashiv Amrapurkar played the character of Maharani in the film. Mahesh’s wife and Alia’s mother Soni Razdan also had a small part in the film.

Sadak 2 will release in 2020 which is 29 years after the first movie came out. This will be the first time that Alia Bhatt will be directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

On Mahesh Bhatt’s birthday, Alia Bhatt posted on Instagram, “Dear Daddy, On your 70th Birthday you have given me the greatest present I could ask and dream for. You are directing me! Sadak 2 is a dream come true.. What I thought will never be possible you have made possible. Thank you daddy from the bottom of my heart, soul and bones.This will be a journey of discovery.. Of life, movies, feeling and most of all.. Of a father and daughter. I love you my not-so-old man! Happy Birthday 💕”

Pooja Bhatt, who was quite a popular actor in the 1990s, has also not worked in front of the camera for almost two decades. She has earlier worked with her father Mahesh Bhatt in films like Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sir, Zakhm, etc. Pooja Bhatt shared this tweet to announce Mahesh Bhatt’s return to the directorial chair.

And he’s back!To breathe new life into our souls & to breathe more soul into our lives.I thought b’days were about receiving presents Pops & there you go and turn that on it’s head by giving us a gift instead-the gift of Sadak2 & the privilege of being directed by you. Shukriya! pic.twitter.com/A3xZNTtvi8 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) September 20, 2018

After directing contemporary classics like Arth, Saaranash, among many others, Bhatt had stopped directing films in 1999. The last film he directed was Sanjay Dutt starrer Kartoos.

Sanjay has done some of his best work under Mahesh Bhatt. With films like Naam, Sadak, Gumrah, the actor got much appreciation for his collaboration with Mahesh Bhatt. Sanjay also tweeted about Sadak 2 and wished Bhatt a very happy birthday.

Thank you for giving me #Sadak bhatt saab. Wish you a very Happy Birthday. I love you!

Proud to take this journey with you again @MaheshNBhatt & @PoojaB1972. #Sadak2 on 25th March 2020. Looking forward to working with @aliaa08 & #AdityaRoyKapoor.#MukeshBhatt @VisheshFilms pic.twitter.com/BaI6a4yUTO — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) September 20, 2018

Sadak 2 is scheduled to release on March 25, 2020.

