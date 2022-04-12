Alia Bhatt’s parents on Ranbir Kapoor: ‘Lovely, wonderful human being’

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot this week. Fans of Ranbir and Alia are eager to know everything about the biggest Bollywood wedding of the year but the actors’ parents remain tight-lipped about the marriage.

This is not the first time the parents are maintaining a stoic silence about their children’s life. They have refrained from talking about Alia and Ranbir’s relationship even when they were dating and kept everyone guessing. However, in interviews and social media posts, the parents have opened up about their respective child’s partner.

In 2018, Mahesh Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were photographed at the latter’s house in Mumbai. Talking about Ranbir, Mahesh had told Hindustan Times, “I like and love him very much.” He added, “Ranbir is barely 34 or 35 and though he comes from the great lineage of the Kapoor family, he has a unique charm and talent that’s his own. He is an original, just like Alia is an original.”

But, the filmmaker maintained that he does not interfere in his daughter’s personal life and also does not give her relationship advice. “I don’t belong to that category of parents who’d advise their children about their personal choices. Alia is an adult and it’s a matter that she has to resolve. It’s their life, their space. I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do,” Mahesh had said. In an interview with The Telegraph, he called Ranbir a “great guy” and said, “What they (Alia and Ranbir) do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out.”

Actor and Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni Razdan had used the adjective “lovely” for Ranbir Kapoor during an interaction with Siddharth Kanan. Refusing to comment on their personal equation, she said, “Ranbir and Alia are wonderful human beings. Both of them are so invested in their craft. When you are a true actor, that’s what happens, you are caught up with the inside of being an actor.”

Besides being the apple of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s eyes, Ranbir Kapoor shares a good bond with Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt too. They often hang out together. In 2020, Ranbir rang in Christmas with the Bhatts. During the celebration, he was seen adorably kissing Shaheen on the cheek. Similarly, Alia is close to Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Soni Rzdan and Neetu Kapoor.

Alia’s half-sister Pooja Bhatt has earlier said that the family does not interfere in Alia’s choices in life, be it professional or personal. She had told Hindustan Times, “Anything Alia does as far as her relationship is concerned, it’s her own prerogative. We are no one to decide for her. We are there for her always to make sure she is happy and safe. In no way do we force ourselves in each other’s lives.”

In the same tone, she had told indianexpress.com, “We should just let that young girl be and enjoy her life because I think she is doing her job of entertaining India and the world really well. So, what she does or does not do in her personal life is really her problem. How she chooses to lead her life is her problem.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor’s family is equally fond of Alia Bhatt. In a recent interaction, actor and Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor said, “I just love both of them and they are amazing human beings. They complement each other really well, and they are amazing together. I am really hoping everything goes well.”

Alia and Ranbir are reportedly going to get married on April 14 in Mumbai.