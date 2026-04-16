Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Mahesh Bhatt calls granddaughter Raha a ‘drop of divinity’, says she is ‘sharp, almost evolutionary’: ‘To speak to her is enough for a day’
Mahesh Bhatt reflected on observing his daughter Alia Bhatt’s journey - from being a top actor to embracing motherhood.
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, much like any grandfather, has often expressed his love for his granddaughter Raha. In a recent conversation, Mahesh called her a “drop of divinity” and also shared about how the three-year-old brings immense joy into his family. He also reflected on observing his daughter Alia Bhatt’s journey—from being a top actor to embracing motherhood.
While speaking to E-Times, Mahesh Bhatt discussed his “transformative emotional experience” after Alia and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to Raha. “Raha came into our lives like a drop of divinity,” he said.
He also shared how he has closely absorbed Alia Bhatt’s journey in Bollywood and what she has become as she climbed the ladder of success. Along with Alia confidently handling her career, Mahesh also spoke about his feelings seeing her as a mother. He shared how Raha brings a smile to his ‘every pore’ whenever he sees her. He shared that his granddaughter is sharp and gives him a chance to reflect on the circle of life. He said, “Her vitality is fierce. Her mind—sharp, almost evolutionary. She gives you a sense of time.”
He added that he stands at a vantage point from where he can watch both his daughter and granddaughter, and how he sees a “continuity of life that has flowed for millennia and will continue long after you are gone.” Mahesh also shared that despite these philosophical observations about life, he remains a regular grandfather who is “rediscovering life” with his granddaughter. “To simply speak to her… that is enough for a day,” he said.
Also Read — Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 27 LIVE Updates
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. They went on a trip to the Austrian Alps, and Alia took to Instagram to share photos from the getaway. The couple was seen skiing across the snow-capped mountains. Sharing the photos, Alia wrote in the caption, “Somewhere between gliding and falling, walking and a lot of talking…. we made ourselves a pretty wonderful life ✨💫✨ In short .. Tu saath hain toh din raat hain.”
Alia is currently looking forward to the release of YRF’s Alpha, which is scheduled for a release in July. Ranbir will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, which is scheduled to release on Diwali. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War, along with Vicky Kaushal.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05