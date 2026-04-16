Mahesh Bhatt calls granddaughter Raha a ‘drop of divinity’, says she is ‘sharp, almost evolutionary’: ‘To speak to her is enough for a day’

Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, much like any grandfather, has often expressed his love for his granddaughter Raha. In a recent conversation, Mahesh called her a “drop of divinity” and also shared about how the three-year-old brings immense joy into his family. He also reflected on observing his daughter Alia Bhatt’s journey—from being a top actor to embracing motherhood.

While speaking to E-Times, Mahesh Bhatt discussed his “transformative emotional experience” after Alia and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to Raha. “Raha came into our lives like a drop of divinity,” he said.

He also shared how he has closely absorbed Alia Bhatt’s journey in Bollywood and what she has become as she climbed the ladder of success. Along with Alia confidently handling her career, Mahesh also spoke about his feelings seeing her as a mother. He shared how Raha brings a smile to his ‘every pore’ whenever he sees her. He shared that his granddaughter is sharp and gives him a chance to reflect on the circle of life. He said, “Her vitality is fierce. Her mind—sharp, almost evolutionary. She gives you a sense of time.”