Mahesh Bhatt ponders about ‘beauty of life, nature’ as he discusses Alia’s pregnancy: ‘Nibhaana zara mushkil hoga’

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is preparing for the next big role in his life, that of a grandfather, as his daughter, actor Alia Bhatt recently announced her pregnancy. Alia is married to film actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Mahesh Bhatt, in a recent chat with a news channel, said that this is one role that will be a little difficult to play. On being asked how he is feeling about becoming a grandpa soon, he told Aaj Tak, “Yeh ek aisa role hai jisko nibhaana zara mushkil hoga (This is one role that will be a little difficult to play).”

He added, “I am yet to come out of the father’s role. When you have a daughter who is so talented, and you’re so proud of all her achievements and you realise that she is going to become a mother soon, then you look at the sky and wonder about the beauty of life and nature.”

In an earlier interview, Mahesh had called Alia and Ranbir’s pregnancy “astounding” news and said, “There’s another universe which is going to descend in our backyard and in our life.” He also said that Alia and Ranbir’s child will be unique. “The child, who will be born… There has never been a child like the one which is coming soon, and never will there be a child. Every child that is born is unique and unrepeatable,” the 73-year-old filmmaker told Hindustan Times.

Alia, who was shooting for her first international project Heart Of Stone in Europe, returned to India last week. As soon as the actor arrived, her parents Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt visited the soon-to-be-mum at her residence in Bandra, Mumbai.

Alia and Ranbir announced their pregnancy in May. The Kalank actor wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨,” and shared a picture of herself and Ranbir from her ultrasound appointment at a hospital.

Ranbir, in a recent media interaction, had spoken about how he is preparing for his next big role, that of being a father. he had said that while he is “not prepared” to be a father yet, he is “thrilled, excited.” “(I) always wanted children, me and Alia have been talking about children ever since we met. We want to have lots of children in life, how much ever we can afford. She is back tonight, I am going to see her after two months, so we have lots of talking and planning (to do). We’ve been on the phone every day, dreaming about the future, what it’s going to be like. But till the day it happens, I don’t know how it’s going to be, but I am so excited,’ shared Ranbir.