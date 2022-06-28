Mahesh Bhatt says Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s child will have ‘extraordinary genetics’: ‘The child, who will be born…’

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is elated to be getting to play a new role in life, that of a grandfather. Like every Kapoor and Bhatt family member, Mahesh is also looking forward to welcoming Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s child to the family. Alia had announced her pregnancy on Monday on social media. The filmmaker feels the newborn child will have the “genetics of two extraordinary children — Ranbir and Alia.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mahesh Bhatt called Alia and Ranbir’s pregnancy “astounding” news and said, “There’s another universe which is going to descend in our backyard and in our life.” He also said that Alia and Ranbir’s child will be unique. “The child, who will be born… There has never been a child like the one which is coming soon, and never will there be a child. Every child that is born is unique and unrepeatable,” the 73-year-old filmmaker shared.

Alia, on Monday, shared a picture of herself and Ranbir from the hospital and captioned it, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” As soon as she shared the news, many congratulated the couple. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan shared a couple of photos of the would-be-parents and wrote on Instagram, “Gratitude 🙏🧿 May your tribe increase ❤️.”

Mahesh Bhatt said he would not advise Alia and Ranbir on parenting as he believes they will learn their lessons themselves. He said, “They will have to learn, like any other normal parent as they experience the new phase. You can’t prepare your children for an extraordinary magical moment like this.”

Excited to be a grandfather, he also expressed his happiness in another interview. He told ETimes, “Now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut.”

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir’s much-awaited film, Brahmastra, will be released in September this year. Ranbir’s Shamshera will hit the theaters on July 22.