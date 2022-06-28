scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Must Read

Mahesh Bhatt says Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s child will have ‘extraordinary genetics’: ‘The child, who will be born…’

Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on Monday through social media. Mahesh Bhatt called it 'astounding' news.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
June 28, 2022 9:22:52 am
mahesh bhatt alia bhatt ranbir kapoorMahesh Bhatt is all set to embrace the role of a grandfather soon. (Photo: Pooja Bhatt/Instagram)

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is elated to be getting to play a new role in life, that of a grandfather. Like every Kapoor and Bhatt family member, Mahesh is also looking forward to welcoming Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s child to the family. Alia had announced her pregnancy on Monday on social media. The filmmaker feels the newborn child will have the “genetics of two extraordinary children — Ranbir and Alia.”

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Mahesh Bhatt called Alia and Ranbir’s pregnancy “astounding” news and said, “There’s another universe which is going to descend in our backyard and in our life.” He also said that Alia and Ranbir’s child will be unique. “The child, who will be born… There has never been a child like the one which is coming soon, and never will there be a child. Every child that is born is unique and unrepeatable,” the 73-year-old filmmaker shared.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 🤍☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

Alia, on Monday, shared a picture of herself and Ranbir from the hospital and captioned it, “Our baby ….. coming soon.” As soon as she shared the news, many congratulated the couple. Alia’s mother Soni Razdan shared a couple of photos of the would-be-parents and wrote on Instagram, “Gratitude 🙏🧿 May your tribe increase ❤️.”

Also read |Shamshera actor Ranbir Kapoor on his acting process: ‘It has really helped me in flourishing, doing better’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Soni Razdan (@sonirazdan)

Mahesh Bhatt said he would not advise Alia and Ranbir on parenting as he believes they will learn their lessons themselves. He said, “They will have to learn, like any other normal parent as they experience the new phase. You can’t prepare your children for an extraordinary magical moment like this.”

Also read |When Rishi Kapoor talked about the relationship Ranbir Kapoor will have with his kids: ‘What he missed out with me’

Excited to be a grandfather, he also expressed his happiness in another interview. He told ETimes, “Now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut.”

Best of Express Premium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meetPremium
Rationalisation, reforms may test Centre-state relations at GST meet
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave IndiaPremium
Clampdown and unclear policy prompt crypto exchange founders to leave India
The 2/3rds rule in anti-defection lawPremium
The 2/3rds rule in anti-defection law
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...Premium
UPSC Key-June 27, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Deputy Speaker’ to ‘Nation...
More Premium Stories >>

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir’s much-awaited film, Brahmastra, will be released in September this year. Ranbir’s Shamshera will hit the theaters on July 22.

Express Subscription Do not hit the wall, subscribe for the best coverage out of India starting at just $5 per month

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

5 times Hindi cinema tackled the issue of divorce 660
5 times Hindi cinema tackled the issue of divorce
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jun 28: Latest News
Advertisement