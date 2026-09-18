Mahesh Bhatt is ‘terrified’ of Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, reveals Soni Razdan

Veteran actor Soni Razdan is currently busy promoting her latest film Om Ka Hari. In the family drama, she plays a mother caught between her husband and son as she tries to navigate their complicated relationship. In a recent interview, Razdan revealed that she often finds herself playing a similar role in her own family, navigating the dynamics between her husband, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and his daughters Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. She also shared that Mahesh is “terrified” of his daughters.

During an interaction with Hindustan Times, Soni Razdan shared how mothers often end up becoming the negotiator in every dynamic. “In any family situation, mothers end up being negotiators, pacifiers, psychologists, psychiatrists, doctors, nurses, teachers, and students sometimes. We go through this whole gamut that life throws at you. It’s so common that blessed are those who don’t have it. It seems to be endemic that there is a problem between a father and a son. However, this generation is a bit more evolved about it,” she said.