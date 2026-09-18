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Mahesh Bhatt is ‘terrified’ of Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt, reveals Soni Razdan
Soni Razdan recently revealed that her husband Mahesh Bhatt is 'terrified' of his daughters Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, and Shaheen Bhatt.
Veteran actor Soni Razdan is currently busy promoting her latest film Om Ka Hari. In the family drama, she plays a mother caught between her husband and son as she tries to navigate their complicated relationship. In a recent interview, Razdan revealed that she often finds herself playing a similar role in her own family, navigating the dynamics between her husband, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, and his daughters Alia Bhatt, Shaheen Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt. She also shared that Mahesh is “terrified” of his daughters.
During an interaction with Hindustan Times, Soni Razdan shared how mothers often end up becoming the negotiator in every dynamic. “In any family situation, mothers end up being negotiators, pacifiers, psychologists, psychiatrists, doctors, nurses, teachers, and students sometimes. We go through this whole gamut that life throws at you. It’s so common that blessed are those who don’t have it. It seems to be endemic that there is a problem between a father and a son. However, this generation is a bit more evolved about it,” she said.
Citing an example of her own family, the veteran actor added, “The mother is the general soother of the family. She doesn’t even realise she is taking on that role. For instance, my husband would say, ‘Call her up’ about one of our daughters. And I say you call her, you have a phone. Why are you making me call her? I have my own battles to fight and issues to choose with my daughters. I don’t need to fight yours as well. I don’t need to be your spokesperson. You do it yourself. But he doesn’t want to do it.”
ALSO READ | Mahesh Bhatt’s first wife was thrown out of orphanage, defended his marriage to Soni Razdan
During the interview, Soni Razdan also revealed that Mahesh Bhatt, a father to three daughters, is “terrified” of them, but in an endearing way. “I think fathers are terrified of their daughters. They are not terrified of their sons, but terrified of their daughters. I have noticed this. My husband has three daughters. He is terrified of all of them, but sweetly,” she laughed and shared.
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