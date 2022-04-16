Mahesh Bhatt hugs son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt looks elated as she performs a wedding ritual. See new photos

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding at their home in Mumbai was nothing less than dreamy. It was attended by the near and dear ones of the couple including their families and friends. Now, since the wedding is over, several photos from the ceremonies are surfacing on social media. Recently, Soni Razdan shared a set of photos featuring the bride and groom.

In one of the photos shared by Soni, Alia is seen performing a ritual with a bowl and a spoon in her hand. As she does the ritual, Ranbir looks at her with a bright smile. Another photo has the lovebirds looking into each other’s eyes. The Call My Agent Bollywood actor captioned the photos, “My jaans…. Love you so much 💕💕💕.” She also shared a family picture of the Bhatts with the caption, “Nearest and dearest 💕💕💕.”

Pooja Bhatt, actor and Alia’s half-sister, also shared the same family portrait. She also posted a couple of adorable clicks of Ranbir with Alia’s father Mahesh Bhatt. In the photos, the filmmaker is seen lovingly hugging his son-in-law. “Who needs words when one has the ability to listen & speak from the heart? 🤍” Pooja wrote along with the pictures.

The official photographers of the wedding, The House On The Clouds, shared a set of new photos from Alia and Ranbir’s wedding but deleted them later. However, the photos had already gone viral on the actors’ fan pages. One of those photos had a shy Alia smiling from ear to ear as Ranbir pulled her closer.

Rahul Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor also shared some fresh photos from the most-awaited wedding of the year. Check out all the photos here.

Neetu Kapoor shared this photo with Riddhima Kapoor Sahani. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Riddhima Kapoor holds the 'jaimala' as Ranbir Kapoor waits for Alia Bhatt. (Photo: Neetu Kapoor/Instagram)

Alia and Ranbir dated each other for five years before walking down the aisle. They fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji directorial Brahmastra, which is scheduled to hit the theaters later this year.