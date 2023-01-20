Mahesh Bhatt undergoes heart surgery, son Rahul shares health update

Veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt underwent a heart surgery a few days ago but the filmmaker is ‘alright now and back home’. Bhatt reportedly underwent a health check up last month where it was concluded that he might need a surgery soon.

Bhatt’s son Rahul told The Times of India, , “But all’s well that ends well. He is alright now and back home. I cannot give you more details as too many people were not allowed in the hospital.” Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt or any other member of the family is yet to comment on the subject.

The 74-year-old filmmaker became a grandfather last year after his daughter Alia Bhatt gave birth to Raha Kapoor. Talking about the same, he told PTI earlier, “It’s the most challenging role I have to play as a grandfather. When I heard that she is going to have a baby, (I was like) ‘Ah, my baby’s going to have a baby’.”

He added, “I had hardly recovered from the phenomenal challenge that she displayed in recent years and kind of stunned the nation as well. And her magic was all in itself awesome. Then the magic that she is going to be a vehicle of life left me awestruck.”

Mahesh Bhatt took a hiatus from direction for 21 years. He came back to the director’s chair with Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film was panned by the critics.