Mahesh Bhatt gives his verdict on Chup: ‘It has audacity & stands tall all alone’

R Balki directorial Chup: Revenge of the Artist is all set to hit theatres on September 23. The film stars Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles. Recently, Pooja’s father and ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt heaped praise on Chup.

Pooja took to her Instagram handle to share Mahesh’s verdict on Chup. The actor posted some photos of the filmmaker at the movie’s screening.

Along with the pictures, Pooja Bhatt wrote, “So the man who has never remained #Chup about his life nor about other burning issues & taught me to do the same no matter what it cost, watched the film with the cast & crew yesterday..His verdict- “Loved, loved simply loved the film. It has audacity & stands tall all alone. That’s why it sparkles. I am a Balki fan now. This is his best film.” Mahesh Bhatt.”

R Balki’s film Chup is a psychological thriller that follows a serial killer who carves stars into the heads of his victims, film critics. The movie marks Balki’s return to direction after a gap of four years. His last release was the 2018 film Pad Man with Akshay Kumar.

Balki recently announced a special public ‘freeview’ of Chup which will be organised in 10 cities including Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Lucknow, Gurgaon, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bangalore and Hyderabad on September 20.

In a video, the writer-director said, “I am here to invite you for a very special preview, which is actually a freeview, so please come and watch the movie for free 3 days before its release in a few select cities. Traditionally, most films have been shown to the critics and the film industry before the audience. For the first time ever, the audience will get to see a film before anybody else. The audience will pass their opinion of the film before anybody else. So please block your seats and tell us aapko Chup kaisi lagi. We would really like to know!”