Mahesh Bhatt on Alia-Ranbir: Of course, they are in love

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will share screen space in the much anticipated Brahmastra in 2019 but the rumoured relationship of the two have intrigued their fans. Earlier this year, Ranbir had spoken about the same in an interview where he acknowledged the romantic relationship but Alia is yet to go on record about her beau.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Alia’s father director Mahesh Bhatt shared his thoughts about Ranbir Kapoor. Mahesh Bhatt said, “Well, of course they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out.”

The Sadak 2 director also spoke about the wedding rumours and said, “Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out. I’m no one to hazard a guess when that would happen or which way the relationship is going. It’s life and life needs to be lived on its own terms. Let’s wait and see what tomorrow brings for us!”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor walked the red carpet at Sonam Kapoor’s wedding reception in June this year and many believed that the two were making a declaration about their relationship with this gesture.

On the work front, Alia will next be seen in Gully Boy, Kalank and Takht. Ranbir will be seen in Shamshera and the untitled Luv Ranjan directorial.