Mahesh Bhatt recalls Sushmita Sen’s romance with Vikram Bhatt, defends her right to ‘live life on her own terms’

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has offered his two cents on beauty queen-turned-actor Sushmita Sen’s relationship with businessman Lalit Modi. Mahesh directed Sushmita in her first film, Dastak. Lalit Modi took the internet by storm some days ago, when he announced that he is dating Sushmita. She hasn’t confirmed the relationship in as many words, but has since said that she’s happy and would appreciate it people stopped nosing around in her business.

In an interview with The Times of India, Mahesh Bhatt said that Sushmita is ‘an unusual girl’, and that he salutes her for ‘living life on her own terms’. He said that everybody must allow her to live as she pleases, and that nobody should impose their own ‘views and beliefs’ on others. Sushmita, he said, ‘has always been a person who has followed her heart’.

Recalling how she met her former partner Vikram Bhatt while they were working together on Dastak, Mahesh Bhatt said that ‘their romance started in the Seychelles’. Vikram used to be Mahesh’s ‘right-hand man’ and would interact with Sushmita regularly, and that’s how they grew fond of each other.

Vikram also recently spoke about Sushmita’s relationship, particularly the attacks she has suffered online from trolls calling her a ‘gold-digger’. He told India Today, “Sushmita is the last person who checks out bank balances before she decides to fall in love with someone. I was penniless. I was directing Ghulam, but I had no money. I will not forget that Sushmita was the person who first took me to the US, and she paid for my trip. I had no money. When we reached Los Angeles and there was a limousine, I was surprised. She said that she wanted to make my entry in the US very special.”

Sushmita recently recalled her working experience with Mahesh Bhatt, and said that there came a time very early in the process that he humiliated before the entire crew and she told him, “No, you don’t talk to me like that.”

In an Instagram post following Lalit Modi’s declaration of love, Sushmita made a reference to ‘friends I never had and the acquaintances I’ve never met’ all sharing their ‘grand opinions’ about her. Both Sushmita’s brother and father have said that they didn’t know a thing about her relationship with Lalit Modi.