Mahesh Bhatt calls Ayan Mukerji the ‘James Cameron of Indian cinema’: ‘Was dazzled by Brahmastra’

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra has impressed many viewers and veteran filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is one of them. Mahesh, who is known for helming films like Naam, Sadak, Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke, recently said that he was ‘dazzled’ by Brahmastra. He even called Ayan the ‘James Cameron of the Indian cinema world’.

In a chat with Pinkvilla, the filmmaker was asked about the evolution in cinema and he spoke about how he was impressed by Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra. “I was dazzled by Brahmastra. When I saw the film, I felt that this is a quantum leap and I have no hesitation in saying that Ayan is the James Cameron of the Indian cinema world,” he said.

Mahesh Bhatt credited the many forces that made Brahmastra come to life and said, “Of course, it required a Disney and the likes of Uday Shankar and Karan Johar and the support of Ranbir and Alia and Ayan’s entire team but I think that it is something quite amazing.” Appreciating Ayan’s “audacity”, Mahesh continued, “There is a filmmaker here who says that I am going to stand up and make movies which are going to be as good as the best content that is created by the world. And so, it’s playing overseas. Just standing up and mesmerising them by being rooted in India. They are rooted here and yet they are very contemporary in their packaging and the way it looks. It has the breath of India. It’s not referenced from somewhere, it comes from his own DNA, his own gene pool.”

Brahmastra is set to be a trilogy and the second part of the film has been titled Brahmastra Part Two Dev. In a previous chat with indianexpress.com, Ayan Mukerji said that the second part of the franchise could release by December 2025.